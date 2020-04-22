COVID-19 Pandemic

China Dismisses Missouri Lawsuit as 'Absurd'

By VOA News
April 22, 2020 09:21 AM
People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Missouri.

China’s Foreign Ministry Wednesday rejected a lawsuit filed by the U.S. state of Missouri claiming the nation is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missouri’s attorney general, Eric Schmitt, announced the lawsuit Tuesday, alleging Chinese officials are responsible for the pandemic that has sickened around 2.5 million people worldwide, thrown tens of millions out of work and devastated local economies, including in China.

Schmitt said the Chinese government lied about the dangers of the virus and didn’t do enough to slow its spread.

At a news briefing Wednesday in Beijing, China Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said the “so-called” lawsuit was “malicious” and “without factual or legal basis.”  He maintained that China has been transparent throughout the crisis and informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the coronavirus situation in a timely fashion.  

Shuang also said Chinese officials had been in regular contact with the U.S. government regarding the coronavirus since January 3.

Missouri’s action is likely to be largely symbolic since lawsuits against other countries typically are dismissed because U.S. law generally prohibits them.

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

China Dismisses Missouri Lawsuit as 'Absurd'

People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
South Sudan in Focus

South Sudan Urged to Free More Prisoners Over Virus Fears

FILE - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir attends the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel arap Moi, at Nyayo Stadium in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Begins Manufacturing Low-Cost Ventilator

Cages of ventilators, part of a shipment of 400, arrived Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the New York City Emergency Management…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sufficient Testing, PPE, Hospital Capacity Needed Before Easing Lockdowns, Experts Say

Medical personnel from Montgomery County, Md., check patients arriving for a COVID-19 drive-in testing in Silver Spring.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain Eyes Late May For Easing Coronavirus Lockdown 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during a session at the Lower Chamber of the Spanish Parliament in…