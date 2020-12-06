COVID-19 Pandemic

China Gearing Up for COVID Vaccine Program

By VOA News
December 06, 2020 05:58 AM
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk by a moral depicting China's skyscrapers along a…
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk by a moral depicting China's skyscrapers along a street in Beijing, Dec. 6, 2020.

China is gearing up to roll out a huge coronavirus vaccine initiative.

The Associated Press reports provincial governments across the country are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country’s 1.4 billion people.

The AP says more than a million Chinese health care workers have already received experimental vaccines under emergency use permission, but there have been no indications about possible side effects.

In the United States, millions of people in Southern California and San Joaquin Valley will be under new restrictive stay-at-home orders, starting Sunday night.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week that the orders would go into effect when the intensive care capacity of a region’s hospitals fell below 15%.

On Friday, several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area voluntarily decided to observe the new restrictions before their areas hit the new hospital threshold. The Bay Area lockdown also begins Sunday.

Starting Sunday night, the California order will close all outdoor dining, public outdoor playgrounds, outdoor museums, zoos and aquariums, drive-in theaters, and open-air tour buses and boats. Pet grooming and electronics or shoe repair, considered low-contact retail, will be allowed to operate on a curbside-drop-off basis. All other retail, including grocery stores, will be allowed to operate at 20% capacity.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted South Korean officials to impose new restrictive measures in the capital city of Seoul and surrounding locations.

Beginning Tuesday, gyms and karaoke bars will be closed, no gatherings larger than 49 people will be permitted and religious services can only be held online or broadcast.

On Saturday, South Korea had 631 new infections, its largest daily tally in months. Public health officials say if the trend continues, hospitals could run out of beds.

Seoul’s new lockdown measure will last for three weeks which means they will be in effect during Christmas.

Russia launched its coronavirus vaccine initiative Saturday to contain the disease that is spreading at a record pace.

The most vulnerable will receive the first doses of the vaccine named Sputnik V, including medical workers and teachers. The vaccine was approved in August, despite criticism from Western experts about the country’s dearth of clinical trial information.

Russia rolls out the vaccine as Pfizer and BioNTech are set to introduce a vaccine next week following its approval recently by Britain. The drugmakers could receive U.S. approval later this month.

On Friday, Bahrain became the second country to approve emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, after Britain.

The challenge in distributing the vaccine will be keeping it cold enough. It must be stored at temperatures around minus 70 degrees Celsius. Bahrain routinely registers summer temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius.

Bahrain has already inoculated 6,000 people with a Chinese vaccine that uses a dead version of the virus. The Mideast nation has had nearly 88,000 cases of the coronavirus and almost 350 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There are more than 66.6 million global cases of the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins, and 1.5 million deaths.

The U.S. with 14.5 million infections has more COVID cases than any other nation. India follows the U.S. with 9.6 million infections and Brazil comes in third with 6.5 million.

Related Stories

Members of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as Saint Nicholases entertain people during their drive-thru…
Europe
St. Nicholas Tradition Triumphs Over COVID-19 in Prague
Prague-based circus company Cirk La Putyka opts for a drive-through holiday celebration
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 12/05/2020 - 07:15 PM
US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency logo, graphic element on white
COVID-19 Pandemic
As Hospitals Cope With COVID-19 Surge, Cyber Threats Loom
A Vermont hospital network is still recovering from a massive digital disruption in October, signaling the dangers of cyberattacks on the nation's health care system during a surge of COVID-19
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 02:29 PM
COVID Long Haulers Suffer Long-Term Coronavirus Effects
00:03:10
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID 'Long Haulers' Suffer Symptoms Months After Recovery, Doctors Say
Recent research found that about a third of patients who survived COVID developed alterations of brain function
Default Author Profile
By Anna Nelson
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 11:22 AM
FILE - Passengers have their temperatures taken at the International O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg, Oct. 1, 2020.
Africa
South Africa Tightens COVID Restrictions Ahead of Christmas Season
‘The virus does not relax’ warns SA president as nation gears up for nationwide holiday month during new viral surge
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 11:02 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Gearing Up for COVID Vaccine Program

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk by a moral depicting China's skyscrapers along a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

ER Visits, Long Waits Climb for US Kids in Mental Health Crisis

Claire Tillberg, stands for a portrait outside her family's home, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in a Boston suburb. The coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Cases Continue Climbing in US During Holiday Season

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec…
Europe

St. Nicholas Tradition Triumphs Over COVID-19 in Prague

Members of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as Saint Nicholases entertain people during their drive-thru…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia Begins Coronavirus Vaccination Program 

Vaccination against the coronavirus disease in Moscow

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power