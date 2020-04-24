COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Hits Another US Navy Ship  

By Carla Babb
April 24, 2020 05:48 PM
The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transits alongside the aircraft carrier USS Theodore…
The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transits alongside the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt while participating in Exercise Northern Edge 2019 in the Gulf of Alaska, May 16, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The coronavirus has struck another U.S. Navy ship, with 18 of the USS Kidd destroyer’s sailors testing positive so far as the ship quickly heads to port. 

How the invisible coronavirus managed to emerge on the decks of the destroyer so long after the ship’s last port stop remains a mystery, Navy officials told VOA on Friday.  

The Kidd left its port in Hawaii on March 20, according to Navy officials. More than a month later, the first sailor showed symptoms, was evacuated and subsequently tested positive for the virus. 

Source a mystery

Officials who spoke with VOA did not yet know if there had been any helicopter supply flights to the destroyer since its departure date. If none, the Kidd outbreak may be proof that the incubation period for COVID-19 may be much longer than the two-to-14-day range initially believed. 

“How are we supposed to be able to keep a ship clean?” a Navy official said while discussing the situation. 

The latest outbreak comes as the defense secretary and the top Navy officer met Friday to discuss the results of an investigation into the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, the first Navy ship to experience a major COVID-19 outbreak at sea. To date, at least 856 of the Roosevelt’s nearly 5,000 sailors have tested positive. 

Reinstatement recommended

Media reports say that Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday has recommended reinstating the Roosevelt’s captain, who was removed from his post for raising COVID-19 concerns via an email to superiors. Captain Brett Crozier’s fate still hangs in the balance, as Defense Secretary Mark Esper considers Gilday’s recommendation. 

The acting secretary of the Navy who fired the captain resigned after audio was released to the public of him calling Crozier “too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer” for sending his letter of concern to at least 20 Navy personnel. 

The Navy said Friday that the first Kidd sailor to show COVID-19 symptoms was medically evacuated off the ship Thursday and was in stable condition at a medical treatment center in San Antonio, Texas.  

300 sailors tested

Within 24 hours of the positive coronavirus diagnosis, the Navy deployed a medical team to the ship to conduct contact tracing and additional onsite testing of the ship’s roughly 300 sailors. 

“Testing continues, and we expect additional cases,” the Navy said in a statement. 

The Kidd was in the eastern Pacific as part of the increased counternarcotics mission of U.S. Southern Command. 

The ship will return to port, where the crew will continue to disinfect the ship.  

Related Stories

FILE - This Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, shows a Russian Su-35 fighter jet taking off at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. In a world…
Europe
US Navy Complains of Another ‘Unsafe’ Russian Jet Interception 
The Navy did not say where exactly the encounter occurred, only that it happened over international waters 
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 10:12
Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt move ready to eat meals for sailors who have tested negative for COVID-19 and are being taken to local hotels in an effort to implement social distancing at Naval Base Guam,April 7, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Navy Reports First Coronavirus Death From Roosevelt Crew
The sailor had tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 and was taken off the ship and placed in 'isolation housing' along with four other sailors at the US Navy base on Guam
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 12:07
Thomas Modly headshot, as Acting US Secretary of the Navy, graphic element on gray
COVID-19 Pandemic
Acting Navy Secretary Resigns After Comments Critical of Relieved Captain
Navy officials say 230 of USS Roosevelt’s crew has tested positive for coronavirus
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 21:19
Carla Babb profile image
Written By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Hits Another US Navy Ship  

The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transits alongside the aircraft carrier USS Theodore…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan Extends Lockdown; Chinese Army Doctors Arrive to Help Combat Virus

Pakistani military officials welcome Chinese military doctors at an Air Force base near Islamabad, April 24, 2020. (Courtesy ISPR)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Georgia Reopens Some Businesses, Despite Objections

Shannon Stafford styles the hair of Ebony Housey at her salon on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnam Among First Nations to Reopen After Week Without Virus   

On April 23, 2020, families flocked to public spaces in Ho Chi Minh City, the first day they were allowed outside for non-essential reasons since April 1. 
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi Police Clash With Prison Guards Demanding COVID-19 Protection Equipment

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of N95 protective masks for use by medical field personnel are seen at a New York State emergency operations…