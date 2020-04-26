Countries Begin Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

WASHINGTON - Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the global coronavirus pandemic, will begin to ease its strict lockdown measures beginning May 4, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a televised address Sunday in which he outlined the new, relaxed guidelines.

Conte said people would be allowed to visit relatives in smaller groups but while wearing face masks. Parks would open, but schools would remain closed until September.

Italy has been one of the most affected European countries, with almost 27,000 COVID-19 deaths. But the daily death toll has been steadily falling, with just 260 reported Sunday, the fewest in 40 days.

Spain, which has the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States, also is easing its lockdown.

Starting Sunday, children younger than 14 were allowed to leave their homes. The government reported its lowest daily death toll in more than a month, as 288 people died of the coronavirus, bringing the overall total to more than 23,000.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first world leader to test positive for COVID-19, is expected to return to work Monday after weeks of recovery following his time in an intensive care unit.

A sign of support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been in hospital since Monday as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Swynnerton, Britain, April 9, 2020.

Germany has also announced its plans to open schools and businesses Monday, but with continued adherence to social distancing guidelines, such as wearing face masks in public.

Sweden, however, is going in the opposite direction. The government has not imposed lockdowns as neighboring Norway and Denmark have, but has urged residents to practice social distancing.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sweden has grown to about 19,000 and nearly 2,200 people have died, compared to a few hundred deaths in both Norway and Denmark. Sweden’s government has imposed bans on gatherings of more than 50 people and visits to retirement homes. It also has urged people to work from home and advised people over age 70 to limit social contact.

Countries where the coronavirus epidemic started earlier are reporting a marked decline in the number of new cases.

China reported Sunday that all COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Wuhan, where the outbreak originated late last year.

Wuhan, which saw roughly half of all of China’s coronavirus cases, was placed into a strict lockdown in January and sealed off from the rest of the country. Though many restrictions have been eased, residents are still being regularly tested for the virus.

Neighboring Vietnam has had only about 270 confirmed cases and no deaths reported from the coronavirus, which many ascribe to tough lockdown measures and control of the citizens’ movements. The country is beginning to reopen its economy.

People walk by a poster reading in Vietnamese "Fighting COVID-19" in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020. Business activities resume in Vietnam as the country lifts the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

South Korea, which was one of the first countries to see an outbreak of the virus after China, reported the ninth straight day with fewer than 20 new confirmed infections.

In the United States, the number of infections is still growing, although at a slower rate, and many people are anxious for end of lockdowns contrary to the advice of health officials.

The states of Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee have opened some businesses and eased stay-at-home orders. Several other states are planning to follow suit.

California and Florida have also eased restrictions for beach use.

New York, the epicenter of the global pandemic, will soon allow residents to go to their local pharmacies for COVID-19 testing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that 5,000 pharmacies would be allowed to conduct the tests, with the goal of carrying out 40,000 tests a day.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also unveiled a plan to reopen businesses and gatherings, but said it was not clear when the pandemic will weaken enough for normal activities to resume. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is keeping the nation’s capital under lockdown until at least May 15.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide are approaching 3 million and fatalities have exceeded 206,000, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.