COVID-19 Pandemic

Countries Worldwide Reopen Regardless of Different Coronavirus Trajectories

By VOA News
May 12, 2020 11:43 PM
Julian, Romanian worker who stands behind the fence that was set up at the entrance of a housing of Romania slaughterhouse…
Julian, Romanian worker who stands behind the fence that was set up at the entrance of a housing of Romania slaughterhouse workers in Rosendahl, Germany, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Germany passed an important milestone Tuesday: Its coronavirus reproduction rate fell below 1, it said. 

Public health officials said that as of Tuesday, 100 infected people could now infect 94 others within 24 hours. At Monday’s rate, 100 people could infect 107 others, and on Sunday, 100 people could infect 113. But Germany still saw a spike of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday: 933 compared with 357 on Monday. The increase has sparked fear of a new wave of infections after the coronavirus restrictions were eased.  

Scientists from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s primary disease control agency, said the virus reproduction rates may change from day to day and there is no reason for concern unless there is a steady growth of new cases for an extended period of time. 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said regions where the number of active infections rise above 50 per 100,000 residents will have to reinstate a lockdown. Three regions have reached that number in the past week and have re-imposed some emergency measures to stop the spread of the virus. 

The resurgence of new cases occurs as Germany prepares to further ease restrictions and open more shops, recreation centers and start the gradual return of students to schools. Merkel has appealed to the public to maintain social distance, wear masks and behave responsibly. 

The German leader has been under pressure to restart the economy. Anti-lockdown protests took place in several major cities over the weekend.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the beginning of a press conference in Berlin, Germany, May 6, 2020.

There is a similar push to end lockdowns in the United States, which has more than 1,360,000 COVID infections and more than 82,000 deaths, more than any other country in the world, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.  

The Trump administration is eager to reopen the country to businesses and rebuild the economy before the November presidential election. About half of the states have begun to lift their lockdowns as a step toward economic recovery, others are planning to follow suit.  

The government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warns that reopening too soon could cause more suffering and death.  

“There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control,” Fauci told a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday. 

For the past two days, the United States saw its death rate drop below 1,000 a day, for the first time in weeks. Fauci said easing restrictions could turn back the clock. 

Overnight, Russia become second only to the United States in the number of coronavirus cases. The official Tass news agency on Tuesday confirmed a total of 232,243 COVID-19 cases and 2,116 fatalities nationwide. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Tuesday that he has contracted the virus. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had to relinquish his duties two weeks ago after being diagnosed with COVID-19.  President Vladimir Putin is conducting all his communication via video links from his official retreat outside Moscow. 

The spike in Russia’s coronavirus infections occurs as the country’s official non-working period ends. Putin ordered all sectors to return to work May 12 “in the interest of the country.” But he allowed regional governors to maintain or reimpose lockdowns if necessary.

A woman wearing face mask and gloves to protect against coronavirus, observes social distancing guidelines as she passes through the turnstiles of the subway in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Many other countries worldwide have begun easing measures to contain the novel coronavirus, despite upsurges of new cases and warnings of a second outbreak.  

Italy, Lebanon and Croatia have also reported an increase in new cases after easing restrictions.  

Authorities in Croatia are investigating reports of an infected Spanish citizen who landed in the capital, Zagreb, on May 2 and proceeded to an unknown destination in the northern Adriatic at a time when foreign nationals were barred from traveling there. Several other passengers on the same Lufthansa flight also had COVID-19, but they were Croatian citizens returning home. 

Croatia has had significant success containing the virus and keeping the death rate low, considering its proximity to Italy, which was the world’s most affected country in March. 

In an effort to prevent importing new cases of the coronavirus, Spain is requiring people arriving from abroad to go into quarantine for two weeks. The country was under strict lockdown for seven weeks after an explosion of cases made it one of the world’s top three most infected countries. 

The quarantine rules will go into effect on Friday and will apply both to visitors from other countries as well as Spanish citizens who are returning home. 

India resumed some train service Tuesday for the first time since March, despite 3,600 new cases recorded Monday, almost as many as a record number of new cases the day before. 

Chinese authorities said they would test all 11 million people in the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, after new cases reappeared there. 

New Zealand has entered a second phase on the road to recovery with reopening of restaurant and movie theaters. 

In Singapore, a new phase started Tuesday with people allowed to get a haircut, visit bakeries or go to laundromats.   

Worldwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 4.2 million. The global death tally has surpassed 291,000, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. 

Related Stories

People wearing face masks and gloves to protect against coronavirus, observe social distancing guidelines as they go down the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Several Countries Ease COVID Restrictions Despite Surges, Warnings
Russia lifts measures as it climbs to second in infections behind US
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 05:36
A masked person walks on the grounds of the Tesla plant in Fremont, California, May 11, 2020. The parking lot at the electric car factory was nearly full Monday.
USA
California Tesla Car Factory Reopens in Spite of Local COVID Restrictions
CEO Elon Musk says he will be on the assembly if authorities want to arrest him
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 10:25
Joe Schott, center, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, speaks, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, during…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Shanghai Disneyland Reopens
The Disney theme park in Shanghai is the first in the world to reopen, with restrictions, since the COVID-19 pandemic began
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 14:45
A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past closed stores, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York Takes Phased Approach to Reopening
After eight weeks of restrictions and closures, hard-hit New York will move to restart its once strong economy 
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 16:12
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Countries Worldwide Reopen Regardless of Different Coronavirus Trajectories

Julian, Romanian worker who stands behind the fence that was set up at the entrance of a housing of Romania slaughterhouse…
Economy & Business

Global Markets Post Significant Losses as COVID-19 Pandemic Persists

A woman wearing a face mask walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and other Asian countries' index at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pence Distancing From Trump Amid Positive COVID-19 Tests at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures towards coronavirus disease testing machines on display as he holds a coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic

Boeing CEO Predicts Pandemic Could Put a Major Airline Out of Business

FILE - Airplanes are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, March 15, 2020.
Africa

Struggling Sex Workers in Botswana Get Food Aid

A street is empty during a 28-day lockdown, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Botswana. (Mqondisi Dube/VOA)