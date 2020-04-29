COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Cases Jump in South Sudan

By Waakhe Simon Wudu
April 29, 2020 03:16 PM
A member of a medical team wearing protective suits clean the airfield, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID…
FILE - A member of a medical team, wearing a protective suit, cleans the airfield to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, April 5, 2020.

JUBA , SOUTH SUDAN - South Sudan should expect to see a spike in coronavirus cases in coming days, according to at least one public health expert.

Twenty-eight new cases were confirmed Tuesday by the country’s high-level task force on COVID-19, bringing the total to 34.

Dr. Akuay Cham, an associate professor at the College of Public Health at the University of Juba, called the one-day increase in the number of confirmed cases worrying and said it indicated the virus was being transmitted locally.

“When we have, for example, an imported case, a case coming from outside, it is easy to track. But now you start having community transmission, in which you don’t know who is carrying what,” Cham told VOA’s South Sudan in Focus.

First Vice President Riek Machar, deputy chairman of the task force, said 10 other test results came back unclear and must be retested. He said the new confirmed cases had all come in contact with one person.

“All 28 confirmed cases and eight cases with inclusive test results are contacts of the fifth case, who was a member of Tonj Community Peace Mission,” Machar told VOA.

He said all of the individuals were isolated at the same quarantine site.

'Respect the directives'

The jump in cases should make South Sudanese realize the seriousness of the situation, said the first vice president.

“We want citizens to respect the directives given to them by the high-level task force so that we protect ourselves and our nation,” said Machar.

South Sudan’s task force on COVID-19 said it had tested nearly 600 samples to date.

The task force announced Wednesday that a curfew in Juba would begin an hour earlier, at 7 p.m., effective immediately.

It said all bars, food stalls and restaurants except those offering takeout service were closed until further notice.

Efforts to fight the pandemic should include consideration of mass testing, beginning in Juba, Cham said.

“Let citizens not take this as responsibility of the government. It is every one of us; you have to be responsible for your life, and it is not an issue of the government, you have to take it personal. Be a responsible citizen,” Chan said.

The task force has urged the public to practice social distancing and to wash hands regularly with soap.

Related Stories

Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Groups Sow Doubt About COVID Vaccine Before One Even Exists 
In recent weeks, vaccine opponents have made several unsubstantiated claims, including allegations that vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed or that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, is blocking cures to enrich vaccine makers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 14:55
A rainbow sign and message is seen in Herne Hill, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London
00:02:09
COVID-19 Diaries
What Kind of World Will Emerge After Pandemic ?
Clear skies and birdsong have people talking about the sort of country we want when it's over
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 12:34
A fabric and plastic see-through mask for the hearing and speech impaired, manufactured at the "Fantasia Tessile" factory, is…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thai Factory Makes COVID Masks for Hearing Impaired
Transparent front piece allows for lip reading
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 12:00
A fighter with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) mans a gun in the back of a vehicle deploying in the southern city of Aden, April 26, 2020.
Middle East
Humanitarian Group Warns Yemen Fighting Threatens COVID-19 Containment
'With an increase in fighting and COVID-19 hitting the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, Yemen is on the brink of catastrophe,' says IRC Yemen Director
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 11:38
Waakhe Simon Wudu
Written By
Waakhe Simon Wudu

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Cases Jump in South Sudan

A member of a medical team wearing protective suits clean the airfield, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Urges World Community to Prevent Child Hunger During Coronavirus Pandemic

Bagged meals to be distributed to children are prepared to be delivered by volunteers and members of the Alexandria Sheriff's…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Treatment Breakthrough Announced

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, speaks at the White House, April 29, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Groups Sow Doubt About COVID Vaccine Before One Even Exists 

Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
Africa

WHO Chief Warns of Malaria Spike in Africa 

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19…