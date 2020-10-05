COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Could Spread by Airborne Transmission, CDC Says

By Reuters
October 05, 2020 04:32 PM
Passengers check-in at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. After international…
Passengers check-in at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, Oct. 5, 2020.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday updated its guidance saying COVID-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission.

It said some infections can be spread by exposure to the virus in small droplets and particles, or aerosols, that can linger in the air for minutes to hours. 

Monday's update acknowledges published reports that showed limited, uncommon circumstances where people with COVID-19 infected others who were more than 6 feet away or shortly after the COVID-19-positive person left an area, the agency said.

In these instances, the CDC said transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise.

Last month, the CDC published — and then took down — its guidance warning of possible airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus.

 

Related Stories

Parents wait as their children trick-or-treat at a shopping center in Freeport, Maine, Oct. 31, 2017.
USA
US CDC: Trick-or-treating a 'Higher-risk' Activity
Other higher-risk activities are crowded costume parties, indoor haunted houses and going on hayrides
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 05:16 PM
A doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 19…
Archive
CDC Adds Breathing to Ways Coronavirus Spreads
The CDC has updated its website to add another way to protect yourself
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 12:10 AM
Ashley Ruiz gives herself a COVID-19 nasal swab test while sitting in a car at a drive-up CVS pharmacy in Dallas, Friday, Sept…
COVID-19 Pandemic
CDC Removes Guidance on Spread of COVID-19
Disease control agency: Statement on the spread of the virus through aerosolized droplets was posted in error
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 03:43 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump to Leave Hospital Monday Night After COVID-19 Treatment

Doctors speak about U.S. President Trump's health outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland
COVID-19 Pandemic

10% of World’s Population May Have Been Infected with Coronavirus, WHO Says

A gymnastics instructor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) leads a morning exercise for patients of the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hotel designated to treat asymptomatic patients in Karawaci, Indonesia's Banten province.
USA

US Supreme Court Begins Term With Eight Justices   

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, as the justices begin a new term following the recent death of…
US Politics

How Will White House Coronavirus Outbreak Impact Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing?

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Ks., not shown, speaks during their meeting on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Paris on Maximum Virus Alert, Closing Bars, Not Restaurants

Restaurant and bar owners bang plates together and chant at a demonstration against restaurant and bar closures in Marseille,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power