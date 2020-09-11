COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID ‘Increasing Rapidly’ In Young People in US

By VOA News
September 11, 2020 12:49 AM
Arizona State University political science major Betzabel Ayala poses for a photo on campus Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Tempe,…
Arizona State University political science major Betzabel Ayala poses for a photo on campus Sept. 8, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Experts warn that coronavirus cases are surging among young adults in the US.

Cases of COVID-19 are “increasingly rapidly among young adults in the U.S.,” according to a research letter from Harvard, published at the online site of the JAMA medical journal.

The study included 3,222 young adults between the ages of 18 and 34.

The investigation found that the young adults “experienced substantial rates of adverse outcomes: 21% required intensive care, 10% required mechanical ventilation, and 2.7% died.”

Patients with morbid obesity, hypertension, and diabetes were at “greater risks of adverse events.” The young adults with more than one of the conditions, the researchers found, “faced risks comparable with those observed in middle-aged adults without them.” Black and Hispanic patients made up more than half of the patients who required hospitalization.

A separate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says an investigation of symptomatic outpatients from 11 U.S. health facilities found that people who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than those who tested negative.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week his government will launch an ambitious program to test at least half a million people daily for COVID-19, with the results back within minutes.  Johnson said he hoped the “moonshot” program -- a reference to the 1960s-era American manned lunar landing program -- will be in place before the end of the year, and would return Britain to some sort of normality and grant more freedom to those who test negative for the coronavirus.

Johnson coupled the announcement of the mass testing initiative with a new order limiting the number of people taking part in most social gatherings to six, from the current 30.

The new limit would take effect next week, as Britain is experiencing a surge of nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases daily in recent weeks, the highest daily figures since May.

Britain’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whittey says the new “rule of six” restrictions are likely to remain in place for several months.

Johns Hopkins University reports there are more than 28 million cases of COVID-19 cases worldwide with more than 900,000 deaths.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in the infection numbers with almost 6.4 million cases and more than 191,000 deaths.  

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
‘I Didn't Lie,' Trump Asserts About Seriousness of Coronavirus
President seeks to calm an uproar after it emerges that he publicly minimized the risk of COVID-19 at a time he admitted to one reporter it was far worse than the flu
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 08:00 PM
FILE - In this handout photo released by the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, April 3, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Chief Says $35 Billion Needed for WHO Coronavirus Program
Antonio Guterres says funding will be used to boost program for rapid development of COVID vaccines and treatments
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 01:28 PM
FILE - Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Africa Sees Progress in Coronavirus Fight, but Also Setbacks
Vaccine trial in South Africa halted after volunteer in England falls ill
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 02:19 PM
A woman wearing a mask and face shield buys a sandwich at a stand near the Clinical Studies Center of the Cayetano Heredia…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Third Phase of Human Trials for Coronavirus Vaccine Underway in Peru
Chinese company aims to vaccinate 6,000 people between the ages of 18 and 75
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 05:24 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
2020 USA Votes

‘I Didn't Lie,' Trump Asserts About Seriousness of Coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Arts & Culture

NFL Season Kicks Off With Many Changes

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs players run during NFL football training camp at Arrowhead Stadium…
US Politics

US Lawmakers Again at Impasse on Second Round of COVID-19 Aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks from the Senate Chamber after a cloture vote on a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) economic relief package on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 10, 2020.
USA

FBI Investigating Hundreds of Cases of Suspected COVID Relief Fraud

The Pennsylvania Avenue entrance of the J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Building is seen in Washington, Nov. 30, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Africa Sees Progress in Coronavirus Fight, but Also Setbacks

FILE - Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power