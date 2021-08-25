COVID-19 Pandemic

Delta Air Lines Says Unvaccinated Workers Must Pay $200 More a Month for Health Care

By VOA News
August 25, 2021 01:25 PM
Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 8/26/20 A view of a Delta Airlines aircraft lining up La Guardia Airport for take off…
Delta Air Lines won't force employees to get vaccinated, but it is going to make unvaccinated workers pay a $200 monthly charge as the average hospital stay to treat COVID-19 costs the airline $50,000, exposing the company to more financial risk.

Delta Air Lines warned its unvaccinated employees they will have to pay an additional $200 per month for their company-sponsored health care plan if they don’t get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Ed Bastian, chief executive officer of the U.S. air carrier, notified workers of the surcharge in a memo Wednesday and said it would take effect November 1. 

Bastian said the surcharge was necessary because the average hospital stay to treat COVID-19 costs the airline $50,000, exposing the company to more financial risk. 

Bastian said 75% of the company’s workers have been vaccinated, an increase from 72% in mid-July. He said all Delta workers who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in recent weeks were not fully vaccinated.

Delta also said Wednesday it would stop providing paid leave starting September 30 to workers who become infected. The airline said it will also require unvaccinated workers to undergo weekly testing beginning September 12 and to wear masks in all indoor settings.

U.S. President Joe Biden has called on companies and local governments to get their employees vaccinated. A number of companies have complied, including United Airlines, which requires employees to get vaccinated by September 27 or face termination. 

American and Southwest airlines are among the other large major U.S. airlines that say they are urging workers to get vaccinated but have not required it.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
