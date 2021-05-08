COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Agrees Potential 1.8 Billion-Dose Purchase of Pfizer Vaccine

By Associated Press
May 08, 2021 09:39 AM
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a press conference after a visit to a production facility of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer, in Puurs, Belgium April 23, 2021.
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a press conference after a visit to a production facility of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer, in Puurs, Belgium April 23, 2021.

BRUSSELS - The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology Saturday by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses" with the same amount of doses as a future option.

The new contract, which has the unanimous backing of the EU member states, will entail not only the production of the vaccines, but also making sure that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU.

The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.6 billion doses from half a dozen companies. “Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow,” von der Leyen said in a Twitter message.

Pfizer-BioNTech had an initial contract of 600 million doses with the EU.

Saturday’s announcement also underscores the confidence the EU has shown in the technology used for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is different from that behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The active ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is messenger RNA, or mRNA, which contains the instructions for human cells to construct a harmless piece of the coronavirus called the spike protein. The human immune system recognizes the spike protein as foreign, allowing it to mount a response against the virus upon infection.

The announcement of the huge contract extension comes as the European Union is looking for ways to meet the challenges of necessary booster shots, possible new variants and a drive to vaccinate children and teenagers.

America’s Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech have already said that they would provide the EU with an extra 50 million doses in the 2nd quarter of this year, making up for faltering deliveries of AstraZeneca.

In contrast to the oft-criticized Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, von der Leyen has said that Pfizer-BioNTech is a reliable partner that delivers on its commitments.

Two weeks ago, the EU launched legal proceedings against AstraZeneca for failing to respect the terms of its contract with the 27-nation bloc.

The AstraZeneca vaccine had been central to Europe’s immunization campaign, and a linchpin in the global strategy to get vaccines to poorer countries. But the slow pace of deliveries has frustrated the Europeans and they have held the company responsible for partly delaying their vaccine rollout.

So far, von der Leyen said, the EU has made some 200 million doses available to its 450 million citizens while almost as many have been exported from the bloc.
 

Related Stories

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the closing ceremony of the EU summit at the Alfandega do…
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU Calls on US, Others to Export Their COVID-19 Vaccines 
EC head Ursula von der Leyen says discussions about waiving intellectual property rights won't produce a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the near term
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 09:44 PM
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag are seen in this illustration picture
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Approves Chinese COVID Vaccine for Emergency Use Worldwide
Vaccine was developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 02:09 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Agrees Potential 1.8 Billion-Dose Purchase of Pfizer Vaccine

FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a press conference after a visit to a production facility of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer, in Puurs, Belgium April 23, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

India: More than 401,000 New COVID Cases in 24 Hours

A woman mourns after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Indian Americans Despair as COVID-19 Ravages South Asian Nation

A worker places fans by beds in a stadium, which has been converted into a quarantine centre for Covid-19 coronavirus patients…
South & Central Asia

Pakistan Imposes Eid Holiday Shutdown as Virus Cases Soar

Muslims offer a prayer at the Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, May 3, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Calls on US, Others to Export Their COVID-19 Vaccines 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the closing ceremony of the EU summit at the Alfandega do…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power