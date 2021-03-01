COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Commission to Propose Vaccine Passports for Travel in Europe

By VOA News
March 01, 2021 01:54 PM
Israelis show their "green pass" (proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus) before entering the Green Pass…
‘Green pass’ is the term used in Israel for a digital or paper document to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now the European Union proposes the same to allow people to travel for work or tourism throughout the region.

The European Union’s executive arm said Monday it will propose rules for a passport to allow those who have been vaccinated or recently tested for COVID-19 to travel for work or tourism throughout the region.

From her Twitter account, EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said legislation will be presented later this month for the digital pass, which she called a “green pass,” that hopefully could help EU member nations rebuild their tourism industries.

Following last week’s EU summit, where the idea was first discussed, Von der Leyen said the vaccine certificate could be launched in three months' time, and that the pass would uphold data protection standards.

“Green pass” is the term used in Israel for the for a digital or paper document issues to allow the bearer to prove they have been inoculated and can therefore enter entertainment, sporting and dining venues.

There is a debate, however, among EU member nations, with some arguing it may be premature to issue such “passports” as it’s unclear how much protection vaccines give against transmission.

Others have argued about the fairness of allowing only those who have had access to vaccines to travel while many others must still live under restrictions.

The commission said last week it would seek to avoid discrimination against citizens who have not received a vaccine.

