COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Pledges 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Low-Income Nations

By VOA News
September 15, 2021 07:12 AM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on "The State of the European Union" at…
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on 'The State of the European Union' at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sept. 15, 2021. (Reuters/Yves Herman/Pool)

The European Union is pledging to donate 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries by mid-2022. 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the pledge Wednesday in Strasbourg, France during her annual State of the European Union speech before the European Parliament. Von der Leyen said the 200 million doses the EU plans to contribute is in addition to an earlier promise of 250 million doses, which she described as “an investment in solidarity, and it is an investment in global health.” 

Von der Leyen said “the scale of injustice and the level of urgency is obvious” with less than 1% of all global doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in low- and middle-income countries.  

“Let’s do everything possible so that it does not turn into a pandemic of the non-vaccinated,” she told the EU lawmakers. 

US Army requirement

Meanwhile, U.S. Army officials issued a mandatory vaccination order for all uniformed personnel.  Officials said Tuesday that the Army expects all active-duty soldiers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 15, while imposing a deadline of June 30, 2022 for all Reserve and National Guard soldiers.

The statement said soldiers who refuses the vaccine will “be first counseled by their chain of command and medical providers,” but warns that if they continue to refuse and have not been exempted from the vaccine, they will be suspended from their duties or even dismissed from the service.   

Alaska situation

In the United States, the largest hospital in the remote northwest state of Alaska announced Tuesday that it has begun rationing care due to a raging outbreak of new COVID-19 infections. Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, the state’s largest city, said Tuesday it is now operating under a policy of “crisis standard of care,” meaning the hospital is unable to provide an equal quality of medical care to all patients. 

The hospital said in a statement that an overflow of COVID-19 patients in its emergency room has left other patients waiting in their cars for hours before they are seen by a doctor for urgent care.   

Providence Alaska Medical Center joins a growing number of hospitals across the U.S. who have been forced to ration or even deny medical care to their communities as COVID-19 patients fill their halls beyond capacity. 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

Related Stories

A medic with Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service administers a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Tel Aviv, Aug. 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Scientists Say Booster Shots of COVID-19 Vaccines Unnecessary  
International experts write in 'The Lancet' that current vaccines are still effective against virus and current variants, including high contagious delta variant that has sparked new surge of infections 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/14/2021 - 07:18 AM
Priorities Are Shifting for US Job Seekers in COVID Era
00:03:27
USA
Priorities Are Shifting for US Job Seekers in COVID Era
Millions of Americans reeling from loss of unemployment benefits worry about threat of infection and low wages
Veronica Balderas Iglesias
By Veronica Balderas Iglesias
Tue, 09/14/2021 - 04:46 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 file photo, pupils at Covid test station as they entered their new secondary school for…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to 12-to-15-year-Olds 
Official  stresses the vaccinations should be “an offer,” not a mandate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/13/2021 - 03:17 PM
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. …
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Surgeon General: New COVID Restrictions Are ‘Appropriate Response’   
But 19 Republican state governors oppose vaccination mandates imperiling workers’ jobs 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 09/12/2021 - 01:34 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Central Vietnam Faces Strictest Lockdown to Date

Two ward leaders monitor a street in Da Nang at night in June 2021.(VOA/Hugh Bohane)
USA

Their Old Jobs Gone, Unemployed Workers Use COVID Relief Funds to Retrain for New Positions

Trainees at the Hospitality Training Academy make meals for seniors in a Los Angeles-area program that is funded, in part, by the American Rescue Plan and the CARES Act. (Courtesy Adine Forman, HTA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scientists Say Booster Shots of COVID-19 Vaccines Unnecessary  

A medic with Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service administers a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Tel Aviv, Aug. 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to 12-to-15-year-Olds 

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 file photo, pupils at Covid test station as they entered their new secondary school for…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnam Speeds Up Hanoi Vaccine Drive; 1M Jabs Over Weekend

A man receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. Vietnam is speeding up its…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power