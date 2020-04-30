Fauci Cautions About Reopening US Businesses Too Quickly

WASHINGTON - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the lead U.S. coronavirus expert, warned Thursday against reopening the country too quickly for fear of giving the pandemic new life.

As some U.S. state governors are moving to reopen commerce, Fauci urged them to “go very slowly” if they do not have the capability to do contact tracing of known coronavirus patients.

“You can't just leap over things and get into a situation where you're really tempting a rebound," Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show. "That's the thing I get concerned about. I hope they don't do that."

Several state governors have said in recent days that restaurants, retail stores, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and other establishments can begin to reopen if they want. As April turns to May on Friday, President Donald Trump says he is ending the federal request that Americans maintain at least a two-meter physical distance from other people.

“They’ll be fading out because now the governors are doing it,” Trump told reporters Wednesday.

Fauci said states looking to reopen commerce should follow federal guidelines and only begin to reopen if they have a two-week decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, a standard some states have not met.

Laura Haque eats lunch with her family at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on the day restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen to the public in Smyrna, Georgia, April 27, 2020.

Fauci said states must be able to identify, isolate and contact trace people who test positive because "there will be blips — there’s no doubt."

He said he is working with the Trump administration’s "Operation Warp Speed" project to try to develop a coronavirus vaccine as quickly as possible.

Fauci agreed that it was “in the realm of possibility” for hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses to be ready by January.

“We want to go quickly, but we want to make sure it's safe and it's effective,” he said. “I think that is doable if things fall in the right place.

“We're going to start ramping up production with the companies involved, and you do that at risk. In other words, you don't wait until you get an answer before you start manufacturing — assuming it's going to work,” he said. “And if it does, then you can scale up and hopefully get to that timeline” of massive production by early 2021.