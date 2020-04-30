COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Warns Against Reopening US Businesses Too Quickly

By Ken Bredemeier
April 30, 2020 11:31 AM
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, April 29, 2020.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, April 29, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the lead U.S. coronavirus expert, warned Thursday against reopening the country too quickly for fear of giving the pandemic new life.

As some U.S. state governors are moving to reopen commerce, Fauci urged them to “go very slowly” if they do not have the capability to do contact tracing of known coronavirus patients.

“You can't just leap over things and get into a situation where you're really tempting a rebound," Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show. "That's the thing I get concerned about. I hope they don't do that."

Several state governors have said in recent days that restaurants, retail stores, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and other establishments can begin to reopen if they want.  As April turns to May on Friday, President Donald Trump says he is ending the federal request that Americans maintain at least a two-meter physical distance from other people.

“They’ll be fading out because now the governors are doing it,” Trump told reporters Wednesday.

Fauci said states looking to reopen commerce should follow federal guidelines and only begin to reopen if they have a two-week decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, a standard some states have not met.

Laura Haque eats lunch with her family at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on the day restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen to the public in Smyrna, Georgia, April 27, 2020.

Fauci said states must be able to identify, isolate and contact trace people who test positive because "there will be blips — there’s no doubt."

He said he is working with the Trump administration’s "Operation Warp Speed" project to try to develop a coronavirus vaccine as quickly as possible.

Fauci agreed that it was “in the realm of possibility” for hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses to be ready by January.

“We want to go quickly, but we want to make sure it's safe and it's effective,” he said. “I think that is doable if things fall in the right place.

“We're going to start ramping up production with the companies involved, and you do that at risk. In other words, you don't wait until you get an answer before you start manufacturing — assuming it's going to work,” he said. “And if it does, then you can scale up and hopefully get to that timeline” of massive production by early 2021.

 

Related Stories

People ride bicycle in New York's Times Square, Wednesday night, April 29, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. President…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Federal Coronavirus Guidelines ‘Fading Out’ as Focus Turns to Reopening
Governments all over the world are weighing what restrictions to put or keep in place
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 02:52
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, speaks at the White House, April 29, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Treatment Breakthrough Announced
An experimental antiviral drug can block COVID-19, according to US government research
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 14:58
President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, April 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fauci Expects ‘Low Number’ of New COVID-19 Cases if US Reopens Carefully
Under that scenario, he said models show a “low number” of new cases would be 70,000 to 80,000 nationwide
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 16:27
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 17, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fauci: US Economy Won’t Recover Until Coronavirus Controlled
Infectious disease expert says protesters violating stay-at-home edicts could lead to a resurgence of disease
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 13:13
Ken Bredemeier
Written By
Ken Bredemeier

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus 'Not Man-Made,' US Intelligence Concludes

FILE - A scientist runs a mock COVID-19 sample test in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Virus Cases Surge, Brazil Starts to Worry Its Neighbors

Navy soldiers are seen after carrying out a disinfection operation against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at Tom Jobim Galeao…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Warns Against Reopening US Businesses Too Quickly

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, April 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

AP-NORC poll: Seeking Virus Data, People Struggle with Trust

Dr. Sonia Macieiewski (R) and Dr. Nita Patel, Director of Antibody discovery and Vaccine development, look at a sample of a respiratory virus at Novavax labs in Rockville, Maryland, one of the labs developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Immigrants Deliver Food, 'Hope' to Workers Hit by Pandemic

Francisco RamÃ­rez, left, and Sandra Perez, right, shop at a grocery store for goods they intend to donate to needy families, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York.