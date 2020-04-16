COVID-19 Pandemic

FBI Official Says Foreign Hackers Have Targeted COVID-19 Research 

By Reuters
April 16, 2020 08:37 PM
Pharmacist Michael Witte opens a package taken from a freezer that contains the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease…
A pharmacist in Seattle opens a package taken from a freezer that contains a potential vaccine for COVID-19, on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the vaccine, March 16, 2020.

WASHINGTON - A senior cybersecurity official with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday that foreign government hackers have broken into companies conducting research into treatments for COVID-19, the sometimes fatal respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.  

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Tonya Ugoretz told participants in an online panel discussion hosted by the Aspen Institute that the bureau had recently seen state-backed hackers poking around a series of healthcare and research institutions.  

“We certainly have seen reconnaissance activity, and some intrusions, into some of those institutions, especially those that have publicly identified themselves as working on COVID-related research,” she said. 

Ugoretz said it made sense for institutions working on promising treatments or a potential vaccine to tout their work publicly. However, she said, “The sad flipside is that it kind of makes them a mark for other nation-states that are interested in gleaning details about what exactly they’re doing and maybe even stealing proprietary information that those institutions have.”  

Ugoretz said that state-backed hackers had often targeted biopharmaceutical industry but said “it’s certainly heightened during this crisis.” She did not name specific countries.  

Ugoretz did not identify the targeted companies. The FBI did not immediately return an email seeking comment. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - A man walks by a sign at Cyber Terror Response Center of National Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2013. North Korea is accused of using cyberattacks against South Korea and 16 other countries to benefit its nuclear program.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Hackers Pose 'Significant Threat' to Global Finances, US Warns
Advisory comes as North Korea celebrates founder's birthday and day after it conducted latest in series of ballistic missile tests
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 16:11
Members of the European Council are seen on the screen during a video conference call at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Hackers' New Target During Pandemic: Video Conference Calls 
As tens of millions of people turn to video conferencing to stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic, many have reported uninvited guests who make threats, interject racist, anti-gay or anti-Semitic messages, or show pornographic images
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 07:38
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

FBI Official Says Foreign Hackers Have Targeted COVID-19 Research 

Pharmacist Michael Witte opens a package taken from a freezer that contains the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Clue? Most Cases Aboard US Aircraft Carrier Are Symptom-Free

Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Knapp with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, briefs U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

As New York Looks to Heal From Coronavirus, Its Economy Falls Ill

Pedestrians cross second avenue Thursday, April 16, 2020, in New York. New York planned for a long fight against the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Adversaries Test U.S. Military Resolve Amid COVID Pandemic 

FILE - This Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, shows a Russian Su-35 fighter jet taking off at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. In a world…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trudeau: Canada to Keep Border Restrictions With US for Long Time

(FILES) In this file photo US Customs officers speaks with people in a car beside a sign saying that the US border is closed at…