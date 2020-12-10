COVID-19 Pandemic

FDA Panel Recommends Approval of First COVID-19 Vaccine

By VOA News
December 10, 2020 06:49 PM
Documents created by Pfizer for the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel, as Pfizer seeks approval for mass use of its COVID-19 vaccine, are seen Dec. 10, 2020.

After nine hours of deliberation Thursday, a special panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for emergency use a coronavirus vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. 

The decision was made as the U.S. continues to confirm record numbers of coronavirus cases. As of Thursday evening, the U.S. had recorded 15.5 million cases and more than 291,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. 

Of the 22 people on the special panel of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 17 voted yes, four voted no and one abstained on the question: “Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 16 years of age and older?” 

With the recommendation of the emergency use authorization by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, the FDA will likely give its final consent as early as Friday or Saturday. The U.S. government will immediately ship 6.4 million doses of the vaccine across the country, with front-line health care workers receiving top priority for the first inoculations. 

The U.S. military will also prioritize its health care workers for its initial allocation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which will be just less than 44,000 doses.  

A Pentagon spokesman told reporters Wednesday that the military will start inoculations “within a day or two” after the FDA approves the emergency use authorization. The vaccinations will be voluntary at first but could become mandatory once the vaccine is fully licensed. 

Thursday’s meeting was held a day after the United States recorded more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time in the nearly yearlong pandemic.   

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has jumped to the front of the line in the global effort to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Britain became the first Western nation to begin mass inoculations of the drug on Tuesday, just days after the government’s medical regulatory agency approved the drug.  

VOA's Richard Green and Esha Sarai contributed to this report.
 

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
COVID-19 Pandemic
'Vaccine Nationalism' Leaves World’s Poorest Nations Unable to Secure COVID-19 Vaccine, UN Chief Says
Antonio Guterres calls for $4.2 billion in contributions for World Health Organization's global vaccine distribution effort
By VOA News
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 10:03 AM
A health worker welcomes a woman to be tested for coronavirus at a clinic in Montreal, Canada, on December 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Canada Latest Nation to Approve Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine for Emergency Use
Prime minister expects first doses to arrive next week
By VOA News
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 02:27 PM
FILE - A member of medical staff holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab, at Guy's Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in London, Britain, Dec. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Warns People with History of Allergic Reactions Not to Get Coronavirus Vaccine
Warning comes after two people had adverse reactions to vaccine on first day of rollout in Britain
By VOA News
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:03 AM
FILE PHOTO: Illustration of vials and dry ice
COVID-19 Pandemic
Experts: Vaccines Appear Safe, But Some Questions Remain
With the pandemic raging, regulators allow shorter safety tests
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 07:06 PM
By
VOA News
