Finding Hope

Haiti Teen Inventor Keeps Neighbors’ Hands Clean

By Sandra Lemaire, Matiado Vilme
April 28, 2020 07:54 AM

WASHINGTON / PORT-AU-PRINCE - In the underprivileged Delmas 75 neighborhood of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, residents are keeping their hands clean and preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus thanks to a brand-new contraption, courtesy of teen inventor and recycler Wens Dimanche.

The 18-year old, who received acclaim in Haiti in 2019 for his ingenious remote-control loaders and trucks made of scrap metal, saw a need to help his neighbors wash their hands without contaminating the faucet with the coronavirus.   

Haitian teen inventor Wens Dimanche invented a way for his neighbors to wash their hands without risking COVID-19 contamination. (Photo: Matiado Vilme / VOA)

“I made this electric bucket because I feared that if a person has the virus on their hands and they touch the faucet to turn it on, they could contaminate not only the faucet but also their neighbors. So, I wanted to find a way to solve that problem,” Dimanche told VOA Creole.  
 
The teenager, who has no formal training in electronics, took a white plastic bucket, filled it with water, attached a mechanical faucet to dispense the water, and linked it to a blue plastic pedal, which powers it on and off. When people need to wash their hands, they simply step on the pedal to release water.  

“This is an electric pedal,” Dimanche explained as he held up his invention for us to see. “It turns on by attaching this chord. When you lift your foot off the pedal, the water stops flowing.”
 

When a person steps on the pedal, the bucket releases water. (Photo: Matiado Vilme / VOA)

To power his invention, the teen used a cell phone battery, which is rechargeable. And to keep things safe and easy, the pedal can be detached from the bucket when it needs to be recharged. His invention is currently located on a metal table in his back yard, where neighbors are free to stop by to wash their hands at any time.
 
VOA found children and adults alike washing their hands with the invention.  
 

Adults and children alike come to wash their hands at the hands-free bucket in teen Wens Dimanche's backyard. (Photo: Matiado Vilme / VOA)

Dimanche says he’s not satisfied yet - this is just a start. He is still refining his invention and plans to introduce a new and improved prototype soon.   
 
Haiti had 72 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of April 23. Five people have died and two have recovered.

Related Stories

This Furcy resident, wearing a patchwork face mask, says locals make sunflower tea to soothe cold and flu-like symptoms. (Photo: Matiado vilme / VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Armed with Sunflower Tea and Ginger Root, Haitian Mountain People Ready to Treat COVID-19 Symptoms
Isolated agricultural community high up in the mountains made an anti-coronavirus plan based on herbal remedies and information on the radio
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 15:16
A woman mixes Clorox with water to drink in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 3, 2020. Some Haitians believe the mixture can prev
COVID-19 Pandemic
Can Eating Limes and Drinking Clorox Water Prevent You from Catching COVID-19?  
Haitian pharmacists say homemade remedies do have some validity but shouldn’t be used as cures
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 04:04
Passengers board JetBlue flight from Port-au-Prince to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 18, 2020. (VOA Creole/Yves Manuel)
COVID-19 Pandemic
JetBlue Flies American Citizens, Residents Stuck in Haiti Home
Passengers boarding flight to Fort Lauderdale told VOA they are not afraid and look forward to returning to Haiti
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 05:53
This man came with his own mask on April 1, 2020 but said he still may go home infected with coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Haitians Seeking National ID Cards Say Government Is Violating Its Own COVID-19 Directives
People say they fear infection while standing in line to get identification needed for essential tasks such as bank withdrawals
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 02:01
Default Author Profile
Written By
Sandra Lemaire
Editor, writer for VOA News
Default Author Profile
Written By
Matiado Vilme