France Public Transport Reopens With Precautions in Place

Public transport reopened Monday in France, with still some restrictions in place, especially for travel.

Although a number of lockdown measures, enforced since March 17, were lifted, the situation is going to be is reassessed in early June.

Meanwhile, people are required to wear masks on public transport and operators must ensure social distancing is observed.

However, residents no longer need to fill out special permission slips to leave the house.

Some small businesses were also allowed to resume activity on Monday, such as shops, hair salons and some others.

According to data collected by John Hopkins University in the United States, France has recorded over 177,000 cases of infection with the coronavirus and more than 26,000 deaths.