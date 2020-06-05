COVID-19 Pandemic

G-20 Pledges More Than $21 Billion to Fight Coronavirus

By Reuters
June 05, 2020 10:13 PM
A cross marks the grave of 57-year-old Paulo Jose da Silva, who died from the new coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,…
A cross marks the grave of 57-year-old Paulo Jose da Silva, who died from COVID-19, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 5, 2020.

CAIRO, EGYPT - The Group of 20 rich and emerging economies has pledged more than $21 billion to fight the coronavirus, the group said early Saturday.

"The G-20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, G-20 members and invited countries have pledged over US$21 billion to support funding in global health," the group said in a statement.

The pledges will be directed toward diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, and research and development, the statement added.

In April the group called on all countries, non-governmental organizations, philanthropies and the private sector to help close a financing gap estimated at over $8 billion to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia, the current G-20 chair has pledged $500 million to support global efforts to combat the pandemic. It said then it would allocate $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, $150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, and $200 million to other health organizations and programs.

At least 394,787 people have died globally from COVID-19 and more than 6.7 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus that causes it, following an outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, in early December. 

 

