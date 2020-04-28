COVID-19 Pandemic

German Health Experts Urge Public to ‘Stay Disciplined’

By VOA News
April 28, 2020 12:40 PM
The head of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler, addresses a news conference on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease in Berlin, Germany, April 28, 2020.

Germany’s disease control agency is urging the public to “stay disciplined” as data regarding the COVID pandemic in the nation remains mixed, even as the country begins to ease public restrictions.

Speaking a news briefing Tuesday in Berlin, Robert Koch Institute chief Lothar Wieler told reporters the country's rate of coronavirus infections has crept up slightly since Germany eased lockdown restrictions on April 20 to allow small businesses to open, while maintaining social distancing.

Wieler explained the so-called "R" factor - rate of people infected by every person with COVID-19 - is about 1.0. It had been around 0.7 before restrictions were eased.    

Wieler says though the R factor is important, Germany is currently seeing about 1,000 new infections reported per day, down from a high of some 6,000. He said the health care system can cope with that.

As the regulations are loosened, Wieler is urging Germans to continue to abide by social distancing guidance, wear masks while on public transportation or shopping, and to stay at home when possible.

