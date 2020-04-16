COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Criticizes US Move to Halt WHO Funding 

By VOA News
April 16, 2020 01:52 PM
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaks to the media after a meeting on divisive migrant issue in Paris, France, July 22,…
FILE - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaks to the media after a meeting on the migrant issue in Paris, France, July 22, 2109.

Germany’s foreign minister Thursday sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to halt U.S. funding the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus pandemic, comparing it to throwing a pilot from a plane in mid-flight. 

On Tuesday, Trump ordered a temporary halt to U.S. funding pending a review of its alleged missteps in managing and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said it makes no sense to question the WHO’s capabilities or significance at this, the worst possible time. He called the organization the backbone of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and it should be strengthened, not weakened. 

He said Germany will be talking to the U.S. and would welcome discussions between the U.S government and the WHO to find a way out of the situation. 

 

 

Related Stories

A city worker sprays disinfectant while a man sleeps on a bench in the Plaza de Armas in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 15,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Jimmy Carter, Bill Gates React to US Cutting Funds to WHO
Criticism of US President Donald Trump for suspending WHO funds grows
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 21:46
FILE - This Monday, April 8, 2019 file photo shows the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, U.S. Reps. Katherine Clark and Hal Rogers are calling on the WHO to withdraw pain care…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO at Forefront of Coronavirus Fight But Not Without Controversy
UN agency has won victories over smallpox and polio but is sometimes seen as too slow to react to global health crises
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 17:39
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Scrambles to Fill Gap After US Funding Cuts
The World Health Organization is working to fill a significant financial shortfall after the US withholds funding from the UN agency
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 17:26
FILE PHOTO: The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen as the sun sets on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2019…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Capitol Hill Spars Over Trump WHO Funding Cut
Democrats warn that defunding the UN agency responsible for global public health will cripple the international coordination necessary to combat COVID-19
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 15:39
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Criticizes US Move to Halt WHO Funding 

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaks to the media after a meeting on divisive migrant issue in Paris, France, July 22,…
USA

Singing Surgeon: Dr. Elvis Cuts EP to Aid COVID-19 Fund

This March 30, 2020 photo shows Dr. Elvis Francois at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
USA

US Govt Lending Program On Hold After Reaching Lending Limit

Belle View Shopping Center in Alexandria, Va., with mostly privately owned small businesses. Many stores are closing or have limited their hours because of the coronavirus. (Deborah Block/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Reopening Could Require Thousands More Public Health Workers

Several work vehicles are parked atop the West Seattle Bridge following an emergency closure several weeks earlier, April 15, 2020, in Seattle.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenyan Court Charges Catholic Priest With Spreading Coronavirus

Kenyan Catholic priest Richard Onyango Oduor sits on an open-air dock as he was charged at the Milimani Law Courts with spreading the coronavirus, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 16, 2020.