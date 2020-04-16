Germany Criticizes US Move to Halt WHO Funding 

Germany’s foreign minister Thursday sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to halt U.S. funding the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus pandemic, comparing it to throwing a pilot from a plane in mid-flight.

On Tuesday, Trump ordered a temporary halt to U.S. funding pending a review of its alleged missteps in managing and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said it makes no sense to question the WHO’s capabilities or significance at this, the worst possible time. He called the organization the backbone of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and it should be strengthened, not weakened.

He said Germany will be talking to the U.S. and would welcome discussions between the U.S government and the WHO to find a way out of the situation.