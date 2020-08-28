COVID-19 Pandemic

Harris: Nationwide Mask Mandate Wouldn't Carry Punishment

By Associated Press
August 28, 2020 02:16 PM
FILE - Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, then still the nominee, removes her face mask as she prepares to speak at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2020.
FILE - Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, then still the nominee, removes her face mask as she prepares to speak at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris said Friday "nobody's going to be punished" if she and running mate Joe Biden implement the nationwide mask mandate they have called for during the coronavirus pandemic.  
 
"It's really a standard. I mean, nobody's gonna be punished. Come on," the California senator said, laughing off a question about how to enforce such a rule during an interview that aired Friday on NBC's "Today." "Nobody likes to wear a mask. This is a universal feeling. Right? So that's not the point, 'Hey, let's enjoy wearing masks.' No."
 
Harris suggested that, instead, the rule would be about "what we — as responsible people who love our neighbor — we have to just do that right now."
 
"God willing, it won't be forever," she added.  
 
Biden and Harris have worn protective face masks in public and stayed socially distanced from each other when appearing together at campaign events. Both have said for weeks that a rule requiring all Americans to wear them could save 40,000 lives in just a three-month period. While such an order may be difficult to impose at the federal level, Biden has called on every governor in the country to order mask-wearing in their states, which would likely achieve the same goal.  
 
President Donald Trump has urged Americans to wear masks but opposes a national requirement and personally declined to do so for months. He has worn a mask occasionally more recently — but may not encourage them much going forward if the final night of this week's Republican National Convention is any guide.  
 
About 1,500 people packed tightly together Thursday on the South Lawn of the White House to hear Trump accept Republican nomination for reelection. Masks were not required and were rarely worn — and the crowd violated District of Columbia guidelines prohibiting large gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.  
 
More than 180,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, far more than in any other country.
 

Related Stories

VP Nominee Kamala Harris Faces Unique Challenges, and Opportunities
00:03:10
2020 USA Votes
VP Nominee Kamala Harris Faces Unique Challenges, and Opportunities
As a female candidate of color, Harris faces extra scrutiny; but as the face of the future of the Democratic Party, she’s also looking ahead
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 02:43
Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele (left) Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris
2020 USA Votes
Black GOP Pioneer Has Advice for Kamala Harris
Former RNC Chair Michael Steele knows what it is like to break barriers
Dora Mekouar
By Dora Mekouar
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 06:54
Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during the third day of the Democratic…
2020 USA Votes
Accepting Historic VP Nomination, Harris Urges Fight for ‘the America We Know is Possible’
Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama used Democratic National Convention speeches to make case for Americans to elect Joe Biden as 46th US president
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 01:39
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Harris: Nationwide Mask Mandate Wouldn't Carry Punishment

FILE - Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, then still the nominee, removes her face mask as she prepares to speak at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2020.
USA

Small Businesses in College Towns Struggle Without Students

This June 19, 2020 photo shows Perry Porikos owner of The Brown Jug restaurant in Ann Arbor, Mich. “If I don’t have higher…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Lockdown Brings New Misery to Long-suffering Gaza

Children wear face masks while shopping at a grocery store during a lockdown imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, at Shati…
Europe

Germany's Merkel Expects More Difficult COVID-19 Fight

Passengers with face masks arrive in the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. An announcement of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cuba to Launch New Measures to Curb Surge in Coronavirus Cases

FILE - A cyclist wears a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic in Havana, Cuba, Aug. 10, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power