Heath Agency: British Coronavirus Variant Found in Traveler to Sweden

By Reuters
December 26, 2020 09:41 AM
The Oresund bridge is seen after the Swedish government decided to close the border to visitors from Denmark, to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malmo, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020.
The Oresund bridge is seen after the Swedish government decided to close the border to visitors from Denmark, to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malmo, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020.

STOCKHOLM - The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in Sweden after a traveler from Britain fell ill on arrival and tested positive for it, the Swedish Health Agency said on Saturday. 

Health Agency official Sara Byfors told a news conference the traveler, who was not identified, had kept isolated after arrival to Sweden and that no further positive cases had so far been detected.
 
The new variant is thought to be more transmissible than others currently circulating.
 
Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the variant. Similar measures have been taken by several other countries in the EU and across the world.

The Oresund bridge is seen after the Swedish government decided to close the border to visitors from Denmark, to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malmo, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020.
