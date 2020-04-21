COVID-19 Pandemic

Hundreds More Troops Surveilling Border Amid COVID Pandemic 

By Carla Babb
April 21, 2020 09:35 PM
FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file photo, Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy testifies during a Senate Armed Services…
FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file photo, Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Hundreds more U.S. troops are now manning dozens of new surveillance sites at the country’s southern border, according to the commander of U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), as the U.S. mainland continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 40,000 Americans. 

About 540 newly-deployed troops are providing surveillance at 60 additional mobile sites used to inform Customs and Border Patrol officers about border crossings, NORTHCOM head Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy said Tuesday, adding there are no plans to deploy additional troops to the border at this time. 

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, O’Shaughnessy said the latest deployment was to help “seal off” the nation from potentially infected migrants. 

“As we look at trying to peel off the external potential for COVID exposure to our U.S. citizens, there's actually an increased demand signal, not a decreased demand signal, for securing the southern border,” General Terrence O'Shaughnessy told reporters Wednesday. 

The military is now running 217 mobile surveillance sites along the southern U.S. border, a NORTHCOM spokesman told VOA. 

The troop increase brings the total number of U.S. military forces deployed to the border to about 5,000, according to NORTHCOM. 

A U.S. Army official told VOA the number deployed to the border is now roughly the same as it was during the December 2019-January 2020 timeframe, before the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division completed its deployment there and returned home.  

“I wouldn’t characterize this as a spike,” said another U.S. defense official. 

U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to transport a patient arriving for medical treatment from an ambulance onto the hospital ship USNS Comfort in New York City, April 9, 2020.

Meantime, there are more than 54,000 Department of Defense personnel deployed to help in the response to coronavirus, according to the Pentagon. Nearly 4,200 medical personnel are deployed in hotspots from New Orleans to Detroit and Los Angeles to New York City — the American city that’s been the hardest hit by the pandemic. 

O’Shaughnessy said the military has deployed 500 medical personnel to 10 local New York City hospitals. Fifty medical personnel from the Navy hospital ship Mercy have been redeployed across the country to the USNS Comfort to help with the high acuity patients aboard the ship docked in New York Harbor. Remaining USNS Mercy staff will continue to provide medical care to the Los Angeles area. 

As of early Tuesday, 5,575 coronavirus cases around the globe were related to the U.S. military — 3,496 service members, 902 civilians, 757 dependents and 420 contractors — the Pentagon said. There have been 22 DOD-related COVID-19 deaths, including two service members.  

Over the weekend, the military extended its “stop movement order,” originally set to expire on May 11, to June 30. The order has impacted exercises, deployments, and permanent moves for troops, known as permanent change of station of PCS.  

“This is a necessary measure to keep our people safe and our military ready,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said last week. 

It is unclear how many service members will be affected by the order extension, but the Pentagon said about 90,000 service members were likely impacted by the original order. Exemptions to the order include certain mission deployments, recruiting, and travel authorized by the head of a diplomatic mission. 

Related Stories

FILE - This Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, shows a Russian Su-35 fighter jet taking off at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. In a world…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Adversaries Test U.S. Military Resolve Amid COVID Pandemic 
Iran, Russia and North Korea take hostile actions 
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 18:27
FILE - USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), a Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered supercarrier and USS Carl Vinson are seen in San Diego,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Military Sees No Quick Exit From 'New World' of Coronavirus
Unlike talk in the Trump administration of possibly reopening the country as early as May, military leaders are suggesting that this summer may be the best-case scenario of tiptoeing toward a return to normal activities
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 09:15
Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, left, and Gen. Stephen Lyons,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
NATO Top Military Officer Works to Boost Coronavirus Response
The efforts aim to pinpoint where a 'surge' of supplies will be needed next and identify military assets available from member states
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 18:25
Carla Babb profile image
Written By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Hundreds More Troops Surveilling Border Amid COVID Pandemic 

FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file photo, Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy testifies during a Senate Armed Services…
Press Freedom

RSF: COVID-19 Pandemic Amplifies Threats to Media

Journalists wearing face masks look at a government statement prior to a press conference about the coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China, Jan. 26, 2020. Meanwhile, citizen journalists are challenging the official narrative with their own reporting.
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Angola, Family Buries Polygamist ‘Big Dad’

Francisco Tchikuteny Sabalo, the Angolan man known as Pai Grande, or Big Dad, was laid to rest April 19, 2020.
Economy & Business

Plunge in Oil Prices Could Shake Up Middle East, Russia 

Oil tank train cars sit idle Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in East Chicago, Ind. The world is awash in oil, there's little demand…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Chinese Lab with Checkered Safety Record Draws Scrutiny over COVID-19

FILE - A worker is seen inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, Feb. 23, 2017.