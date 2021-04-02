COVID-19 Pandemic

India Has More Than 80,000 New Daily COVID Cases

By VOA News
April 02, 2021 03:58 AM
Hajira, a Kashmiri woman, receives the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian…
Hajira, a Kashmiri woman, receives a vaccine for COVID-19 at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, April 1, 2021.

India’s health ministry Friday reported 81,466 new COVID cases in the previous 24-hour period. The new tally is the South Asian country’s highest daily count in six months. The western state of Maharashtra has more than half of the new cases with 43,183.

India has 12.3 million COVID infections. Only the U.S and Brazil have more cases, with 30.5 million and 12.8 million respectively, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Hopkins reports there are more than 129.6 million global infections.

In Brazil’s largest city, gravediggers are exhuming bodies from old graves to make way for the latest victims of the coronavirus. Gravediggers in hazmat suits are working diligently in Sao Paulo’s Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery to accommodate the growing number of bodies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that vaccine manufacturer Moderna will be allowed to place 15 doses of its COVID vaccine in the same size vial that the pharmaceutical company has been using to contain 10 doses.

Moderna said in a statement on its website that “the 15-dose vials will begin shipping in the coming weeks.”

Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said recently during a Royal Society of Medicine webinar that the coronavirus “is not going to go away.” He said, “We are going to have to manage it rather like we manage the flu. ... We have to accept that.”

The World Health Organization says Europe’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts are “unacceptably slow” in the face of a new surge of the virus and new, more contagious variants.

Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO’s European director, issued a statement Thursday urging the continent’s leaders to “speed up the process by ramping up manufacturing, reducing barriers to administering vaccines, and using every single vial we have in stock, now.”

The number of new infections across Europe had fallen below 1 million just five weeks ago, but the global health agency says those numbers have since surged to 1.6 million new cases, with nearly 24,000 deaths.

Kluge said barely 10% of people across Europe have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with just 4% fully vaccinated.

Related Stories

52-year-old Aleck Mugopa says, July 30, 2020, since the beginning of the lockdown, there are times when the family has gone without a decent meal. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa
Zimbabwe's Food Insecurity Escalates During COVID-19 Lockdowns
Government report says about 2.4 million people in urban areas are struggling to meet their basic food needs because of lockdowns to contain spread of COVID-19
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 05:04 PM
Medical staff members administer the AstraZeneca vaccine at La Nuvola (The Cloud) convention center that was temporarily turned…
The Infodemic: Vaccination Drives Won't Cause New COVID-19 Variants
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 01:52 PM
World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Laments Europe’s 'Unacceptably Slow' COVID-19 Vaccination Rates
UN health agency notes new infections across continent have surged from 1 million to 1.6 million in just five weeks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:56 AM
Masked voters stand in line before casting their ballots in Jamaica's St. Catherine north central constituency during the general election, September 3,2020.
The Infodemic: Jamaica Has Recorded COVID-19 Cases
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 05:13 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Has More Than 80,000 New Daily COVID Cases

Hajira, a Kashmiri woman, receives the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Poised to Surge Again in California's Silicon Valley

People ride a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park on the first day of opening, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Valencia
Africa

Zimbabwe's Food Insecurity Escalates During COVID-19 Lockdowns

52-year-old Aleck Mugopa says, July 30, 2020, since the beginning of the lockdown, there are times when the family has gone without a decent meal. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Oklahoma Town Eases Pandemic Stress, One Restaurant Meal at a Time 

In this Feb. 5, 2021, photo provided by Zack's Cafe, receipts for pre-paid meals hang on the wall inside Zack's Cafe in Miami,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WTO Predicts Strong but Uneven Post-Pandemic Trade Recovery

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, right, and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, left, elbow-bump after a joint news conference at WTO headquarters in Geneva, April 1, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power