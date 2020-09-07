COVID-19 Pandemic

India Now Has 2nd Most Coronavirus Cases Worldwide

By VOA News
September 07, 2020 03:55 AM
A woman sanitizes her hand at Delhi Metro station before boarding the train in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sept. 7, 2020.
A woman sanitizes her hand at Delhi Metro station before boarding the train in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sept. 7, 2020.

India has passed Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. 

The health ministry reported a record 90,802 new cases Monday, giving India a total of more than 4.2 million since the outbreak began. India also added 1,016 deaths Monday, pushing its overall toll to 71,642. 

Brazil reported 14,521 new cases on Sunday, and while it now trails India in terms of overall cases, the country still trails only the United States in terms of deaths with 126,650. 

The United States leads the world with about 6.3 million confirmed cases and 189,000 deaths. 

In Australia, officials in the state of Victoria said Monday there were 41 new cases, the lowest single-day increase since late June.

Police patrol a street in Melbourne on September 6, 2020 as the state announced an extension to its strict lockdown law while it battles fresh outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Victoria has been battling to contain what has been the biggest outbreak in Australia.  Authorities instituted lockdown restrictions in early August, and with the progress seen since then, announced Sunday some relaxation of the rules. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said Monday that Australia has an agreement in place with CSL to manufacture two coronavirus vaccines, should they prove to be safe and effective in trials. 

One potential vaccine is being developed by CSL and is set to move into stage two clinical trials later this year. 

The other vaccine is a joint project between AstraZeneca and Oxford University currently in late-stage trials.  Morrison said Monday that CSL will manufacture that vaccine as well for distribution in Australia, and that he expects 3.8 million doses to be available in January or February 2021. 

Israel is beginning partial nighttime lockdowns in 40 cities and towns with the country’s highest infection rates.  Schools in those areas will also be closed, and gatherings will be limited to 10 people inside and 20 outdoors. 

“I know that these restrictions are not easy but in the current situation there is no avoiding them,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. 

