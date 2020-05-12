COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Assessing a Claim About Airlines and COVID-19 Transmission

A flight attendant gives instructions to passengers on a plane in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, March 16, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: An airplane is "as safe as an environment as you’re going to find" when it comes to transmission of COVID-19.

Verdict: Mostly False

Read the full story: "Southwest CEO’s boast about airplanes’ low COVID risk overlooks key concerns," PolitiFact​

Circulating on social media: Claim that H. R. 6666 (the TRACE Act) was introduced to allow the government to enter private homes, force COVID-19 testing on people, and remove children or adults from the home with legal force.

Verdict: Not True

Read the full story at: TruthOrFiction.com​

