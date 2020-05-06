The Infodemic: Is the COVID-19 Survival Rate of 98.5%?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: COVID-19 has a survival rate of 98.5%.

Verdict: Partly False

Read the full story: USA Today​

Circulating on social media: The claim that “continually” wearing a mask causes hypercapnia, due to breathing in exhaled carbon dioxide (CO2).

Verdict: Partly False

Read the full story at: Reuters​

Profile of a killer: the complex biology powering the coronavirus pandemic

Scientists are piecing together how SARS-CoV-2 operates, where it came from and what it might do next — but pressing questions remain about the source of COVID-19.

-- Nature, May 4