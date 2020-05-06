COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Is the COVID-19 Survival Rate of 98.5%?

By Polygraph
May 06, 2020 05:52 PM
A patient is seen in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Prince Moulay Abdellah hospital in Sale
A patient is seen in the Intensive Care Unit at Prince Moulay Abdellah hospital as the spread of COVID-19 continues in Sale, Morocco April 23, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 has a survival rate of 98.5%.

Verdict: Partly False

Read the full story: USA Today

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: The claim that “continually” wearing a mask causes hypercapnia, due to breathing in exhaled carbon dioxide (CO2).

Verdict: Partly False

Read the full story at: Reuters​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Profile of a killer: the complex biology powering the coronavirus pandemic
Scientists are piecing together how SARS-CoV-2 operates, where it came from and what it might do next — but pressing questions remain about the source of COVID-19.
-- Nature, May 4

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph

Special Section

Economy & Business

Retail Giant Amazon Under Fire on Several Fronts 

Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in the Staten Island borough of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Is the COVID-19 Survival Rate of 98.5%?

A patient is seen in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Prince Moulay Abdellah hospital in Sale
COVID-19 Pandemic

China's 'Wolf Warrior' Diplomacy Prompts International Backlash

FILE - Paramilitary police officers wear face masks and goggles amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus as they stand guard outside the Forbidden City, the former palace of China's emperors, in Beijing, May 1, 2020.
Middle East

Egypt Announces Partial Opening as Economy Plunges

Workers fill food packs to be distributed to low-income families at the Egyptian Food Bank, April 19, 2020. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
US Politics

Emerging Virus Aid Bill Aims to Help Cities, Postal Service

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., arrives for a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing on "The State of the…