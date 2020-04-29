The Infodemic: Do You Need a Pulse Oximeter to Monitor COVID-19 Symptoms at Home?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: You need a pulse oximeter at home to monitor COVID-19 symptoms.

Verdict: Mostly False

Social Media Disinfo​

PolitiFact

Circulating on social media: Ultraviolet radiation is administered into the body as a disinfectant to kill bacteria and viruses.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The race for coronavirus vaccines: a graphical guide

Eight ways in which scientists hope to provide immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

-- Nature, April 28