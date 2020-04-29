COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Do You Need a Pulse Oximeter to Monitor COVID-19 Symptoms at Home?

By Polygraph
April 29, 2020 03:59 PM
A grey market salesman sells face masks and hand sanitiser at a street corner in Sarajevo, on April 22, 2020. - Grey market of…
A gray market salesman sells face masks and hand sanitizer at a street corner in Sarajevo on April 22, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: You need a pulse oximeter at home to monitor COVID-19 symptoms.

Verdict: Mostly False

Read the full story: "Fact Check: Does this device monitor COVID-19 symptoms?" NBC2 News

Social Media Disinfo​

PolitiFact

PolitiFact

Circulating on social media: Ultraviolet radiation is administered into the body as a disinfectant to kill bacteria and viruses.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PolitiFact​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The race for coronavirus vaccines: a graphical guide
Eight ways in which scientists hope to provide immunity to SARS-CoV-2.
-- Nature, April 28

Polygraph.info
Written By
Polygraph

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Gilead Drug Proves Effective Against Coronavirus in US Study 

A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Edwards Receives Praise From Trump, Complaints from Louisiana Republicans

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus with Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La., in the Oval Office of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Do You Need a Pulse Oximeter to Monitor COVID-19 Symptoms at Home?

A grey market salesman sells face masks and hand sanitiser at a street corner in Sarajevo, on April 22, 2020. - Grey market of…
Arts & Culture

Lack of 'Black Widow,' 'F9' Leaves Summer Movie Season Muted

CORRECTS DATE - A pedestrian looks up at a "To be continued…" message on the marquee of the Vista movie theatre, Tuesday, April…
Economy & Business

'Trolls' Went Straight to Homes; Movie Theaters Fuming

FILE PHOTO: Deckchairs sit stacked outside a closed movie theater during the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Santa…