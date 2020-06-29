The Infodemic: Does the PCR Test for COVID-19 Also Detect Cold Viruses?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The PCR (polymerise chain reaction) test for COVID-19 also detects common cold viruses.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactCheck Initiative Japan​

Social Media Disinfo

Claim: Blood clots are the major cause of death in COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: India Today



Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Hospitals Experiment with COVID-19 Treatments, Balancing Hope and Evidence

With little data on what works and what doesn’t, doctors trade tips and argue about risks

-- Scientific American, June 29