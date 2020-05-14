The Infodemic: Does the US Lead the World in COVID-19 Testing?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Claim: The United States leads the world in COVID-19 testing.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Circulating on social media: Anti-vax messaging, “Big Pharma” conspiracy theories, and attempts to downplay the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: EUvsDisinfo
Can ‘Team Science’ Yield a Covid-19 Treatment?
[B]ecause there is still much that researchers don’t know about how the virus behaves, actually testing thousands of drugs simultaneously can point to potential therapies that logic couldn’t predict.
-- New York Times, May 13