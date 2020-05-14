The Infodemic: Does the US Lead the World in COVID-19 Testing?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The United States leads the world in COVID-19 testing.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org​

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Anti-vax messaging, “Big Pharma” conspiracy theories, and attempts to downplay the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: EUvsDisinfo​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Can ‘Team Science’ Yield a Covid-19 Treatment?

[B]ecause there is still much that researchers don’t know about how the virus behaves, actually testing thousands of drugs simultaneously can point to potential therapies that logic couldn’t predict.

-- New York Times, May 13