The Infodemic: Does the US Lead the World in COVID-19 Testing?

May 14, 2020 06:00 PM
New Orleans continues to offer walk-up testing
The New Orleans Health Department, LCMC Health, and LSU Health Sciences offer free coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk-up testing at the Treme Recreation Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 12, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The United States leads the world in COVID-19 testing.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Anti-vax messaging, “Big Pharma” conspiracy theories, and attempts to downplay the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: EUvsDisinfo

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Can ‘Team Science’ Yield a Covid-19 Treatment?
[B]ecause there is still much that researchers don’t know about how the virus behaves, actually testing thousands of drugs simultaneously can point to potential therapies that logic couldn’t predict.
-- New York Times, May 13

