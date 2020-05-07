The Infodemic: Has the COVID-19 Virus Become More Contagious?

Daily Debunk
Claim: A research paper from scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory suggests the COVID-19 virus has mutated and become more contagious.
Verdict: Disputed
Read the full story: Boston25news.com
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: The claim that vaccines contain toxic levels of aluminum, polysorbate 80, yeast and other substances.
Verdict: Partly False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Covid-19 Without Independent Journalism
[I]n Russia, a journalist with Novaya Gazeta, Elena Milashina, has first been beaten; then threatened by the leader of the Russian region of Chechnya; been denied support and, finally, seen an article about COVID-19 with her byline removed from the newspaper’s website, following a demand by Russian federal authorities.
-- EUvsDisinfo, May 6
Profile of a killer: the complex biology powering the coronavirus pandemic
Scientists are piecing together how SARS-CoV-2 operates, where it came from and what it might do next — but pressing questions remain about the source of COVID-19.
-- Nature, May 4