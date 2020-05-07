COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Has the COVID-19 Virus Become More Contagious?

By Polygraph
May 07, 2020 01:00 PM
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France
French hospital electrician Benjamin Le Bris repairs a medical bed in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital in Vannes during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, May 6, 2020.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A research paper from scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory suggests the COVID-19 virus has mutated and become more contagious.

Verdict: Disputed

Read the full story: Boston25news.com

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: The claim that vaccines contain toxic levels of aluminum, polysorbate 80, yeast and other substances.

Verdict: Partly False

Read the full story at: Reuters​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Covid-19 Without Independent Journalism
[I]n Russia, a journalist with Novaya Gazeta, Elena Milashina, has first been beaten; then threatened by the leader of the Russian region of Chechnya; been denied support and, finally, seen an article about COVID-19 with her byline removed from the newspaper’s website, following a demand by Russian federal authorities.
-- EUvsDisinfo, May 6

 

Profile of a killer: the complex biology powering the coronavirus pandemic
Scientists are piecing together how SARS-CoV-2 operates, where it came from and what it might do next — but pressing questions remain about the source of COVID-19.
-- Nature, May 4

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

New England Starts to Reopen Even as Virus Concerns Persist

In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 photo, a customer leaves the sidewalk window with her French fries at Lisa's Pizza in Old Orchard…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia to Phase-In Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

A woman pushes a pram past a giant mask and eye display stuck to a tree in Melbourne on May 8, 2020, as Australia's government…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Popular 'Plandemic' Video Presents False Conspiracy Theories as Fact

An image from the promotional web site for 'Plandemic', a movie scheduled for release in the summer of 2020. Experts say portions of the film already released make false claims about the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Experts Worry CDC Is Sidelined in Coronavirus Response

FILE - Personnel at the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) work the Emergency Operations Center in response to the coronavirus, among other threats, Feb. 13, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.
COVID-19 Pandemic

French Restaurants Cook Up Pro Bono Response to COVID-19