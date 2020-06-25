The Infodemic: Pro-Kremlin Media Spread Conspiracy Theories, Disinformation About COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Throwing Darts to See What Sticks

A consistent principle of the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign is to keep its audience’s heads in a permanent state of spin.

-- EUvsDisinfo, June 25​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Claim: Nobel laureate said he was asked to fabricate COVID-19 test results.​

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters



Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Mounting clues suggest the coronavirus might trigger diabetes

Evidence from tissue studies and some people with COVID-19 shows that the virus damages insulin-producing cells.

-- Nature, June 24