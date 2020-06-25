COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Pro-Kremlin Media Spread Conspiracy Theories, Disinformation About COVID-19

By Polygraph
June 25, 2020
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin wears a protective suit as he visits a hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, March 24, 2020.
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Throwing Darts to See What Sticks
A consistent principle of the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign is to keep its audience’s heads in a permanent state of spin.
-- EUvsDisinfo, June 25​

 

Claim: Nobel laureate said he was asked to fabricate COVID-19 test results.​

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters


Mounting clues suggest the coronavirus might trigger diabetes
Evidence from tissue studies and some people with COVID-19 shows that the virus damages insulin-producing cells.
-- Nature, June 24

