COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Should Airlines Leave the Middle Seat Empty?

By Polygraph
July 10, 2020 10:10 AM
A passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul…
FILE - A passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, May 28, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: Leaving the middle seat empty on a plane prevents the spread of COVID-19.

Verdict: Unclear

Read the full story at: The Walrus Fact-Checking

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

"ANALYSIS: ‘Close to a million’ smokers quit under South Africa’s Covid-19 rules? Limits to lockdown research," Africa Check, July 10.​


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How Coronavirus Cases Have Risen Since States Reopened
The current surge in coronavirus cases in the United States is being driven by states that were among the first to reopen their economies, decisions that epidemiologists warned could lead to a wave of infections.
-- New York Times, July 9

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph
COVID-19 Pandemic

Oxygen Already Runs Low as COVID-19 Surges in South Africa

Medical staff cleans a tent where Covid-19 patients are being treated at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, July 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Syria's Idlib Records First Coronavirus Case

FILE - A member of a non-governmental aid organization measures temperature as a preventive measure for coronavirus in Idlib, Syria.
COVID-19 Pandemic

28 Georgian Soldiers in Afghanistan Infected with Coronavirus

FILE - Georgian troops march during a sending off ceremony before leaving for Afghanistan in Tbilisi, Georgia.
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Kurdish Sufis Expose COVID Border Control Deficiency After Dashing Into Iraq for Funeral

Iranian Kurdish members of the Qadiriyya sect of Sufi Islam gather at the Bashmakh border crossing between Iran and Iraq on July
COVID-19 Pandemic

Venezuela Socialist Party Leader Tests Positive for Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello leaves after a news conference in Caracas

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power