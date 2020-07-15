COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Testing Isn't the Reason US COVID-19 Cases Spiking

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a driver at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site, July 8, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Daily Debunk

Claim: More testing is the reason U.S. coronavirus case numbers are getting worse.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: CNN

Social Media Disinfo

Claim: COVID-19 vaccinations, which have already killed several youngsters, will be required before children will be allowed to return to school.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How fast is it spreading in Africa?
Africa is seeing coronavirus cases rapidly increasing and deaths rising, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). We've looked at the situation across the continent, and examined which countries are of most concern.
-- BBC, July 14

