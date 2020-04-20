The Infodemic: Text Messages Falsely Warn People They Were Exposed to Virus

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Text message warning recipient that they should self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 because someone they know has been exposed to the virus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Don't Fall For This COVID-19 Text Scam," kicks1055.com.​

Social Media Disinfo​

Circulating on social media: Claim that Chinese nationals have been banned from supermarkets in Australia.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: "Myth spreads online that Australian supermarkets have banned Chinese nationals during COVID-19 pandemic" -- Agence France-Presse​

