The Infodemic: Text Messages Falsely Warn People They Were Exposed to Virus

By Polygraph
April 20, 2020 01:00 PM
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows a phony coronavirus cure that a British man tried to…
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows a phony coronavirus cure that a British man tried to smuggle into the United States.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Text message warning recipient that they should self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 because someone they know has been exposed to the virus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Don't Fall For This COVID-19 Text Scam," kicks1055.com.​

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Twitter screenshot

Twitter screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that Chinese nationals have been banned from supermarkets in Australia.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: "Myth spreads online that Australian supermarkets have banned Chinese nationals during COVID-19 pandemic" -- Agence France-Presse​

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A New Doctor Faces the Coronavirus in Queens
A front-line physician at Elmhurst Hospital sees how closely socioeconomic status is tied to the disease, and tries to help patients who are dying without their families.
-- The New Yorker, April 20

Vaccine Hesitancy and Pro-Kremlin Opportunism
Much has changed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since late January 2020, the anti-vax trend in pro-Kremlin media is no longer limited to social media.
-- EUvsDisinfo, April 16

