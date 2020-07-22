The Infodemic: Trump's Alternate Reality on COVID-19 Threat

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
"Trump's alternate reality on COVID-19 threat," Associated Press, July 20.
Social Media Disinfo
Claim: The COVID-19 pandemic was planned by the Rockefeller Foundation in "Operation Lockstep."
Verdict: False
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Contact Tracing, a Key Way to Slow COVID-19, Is Badly Underused by the U.S.
Despite tracing’s success in other countries, the U.S. government has failed to adequately fund or apply the tool
