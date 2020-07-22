COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Trump's Alternate Reality on COVID-19 Threat

By Polygraph
July 22, 2020 04:52 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump points to a reporter for a question during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response news briefing…
President Donald Trump points to a reporter for a question during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2020.

"Trump’s alternate reality on COVID-19 threat," Associated Press, July 20.​
 

Screenshot

Screenshot

Claim: The COVID-19 pandemic was planned by the Rockefeller Foundation in "Operation Lockstep."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes

 


Contact Tracing, a Key Way to Slow COVID-19, Is Badly Underused by the U.S.
Despite tracing’s success in other countries, the U.S. government has failed to adequately fund or apply the tool
-- Scientific American, July 21

