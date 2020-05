Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Kroger, Costco have not had reported cases of coronavirus among employees.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: Reuters​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: The claim that former Rep. Trey Gowdy authored a political conspiracy theory about COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org