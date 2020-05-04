The Infodemic: Was the Number of COVID-19 Deaths Revised Down?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The CDC revised down the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: BuzzFeed​

Social Media Disinfo​

A billboard informing about the importance of social distancing, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen on a facade in Stockholm, Sweden April 29, 2020.

Circulating on social media: The claim that Sweden has "zero lockdown” and “is in no worse shape than Denmark or Norway,” which are in lockdown.

Verdict: Mostly False

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Three potential futures for Covid-19: recurring small outbreaks, a monster wave, or a persistent crisis

What all three scenarios agree on is this: There is virtually no chance Covid-19 will end when the world bids good riddance to a calamitous 2020.

-- Stat, May 1