The Infodemic: Was the Virus Causing the Current Pandemic Made in a Chinese Lab?

FILE - This Feb. 23, 2017, photo shows a worker inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: SARS-CoV-2 is a bioengineered virus released from a Wuhan research laboratory.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Viral video promotes the unsupported hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 is a bioengineered virus released from a Wuhan research laboratory," Health Feedback.​

 

Circulating on social media: Illustrations claiming that wearing a face mask reduces COVID-19 risk by up to 98.5%.

Verdict: Partly False

Read the full story at: Reuters​

