The Infodemic: Was the Virus Causing the Current Pandemic Made in a Chinese Lab?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: SARS-CoV-2 is a bioengineered virus released from a Wuhan research laboratory.
Verdict: False
Read the full story: "Viral video promotes the unsupported hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 is a bioengineered virus released from a Wuhan research laboratory," Health Feedback.
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Illustrations claiming that wearing a face mask reduces COVID-19 risk by up to 98.5%.
Verdict: Partly False
Read the full story at: Reuters