The Infodemic: Biden Misquotes Trump on Time Spent With Military Families

Daily Debunk

Claim: “I don’t know whether you noticed, he [U.S. President Donald Trump] recently said that, they asked him where he got the COVID, he said, ‘I probably got it from Blue Star parents.’ They’re people who lost a child in battle.” Former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, October 8.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that the indigenous peoples of the Americas “sacrificed” their leaders “as an offering to the gods” during epidemics.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

