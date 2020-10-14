The Infodemic: Biden Misquotes Trump on Time Spent With Military Families

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: “I don’t know whether you noticed, he [U.S. President Donald Trump] recently said that, they asked him where he got the COVID, he said, ‘I probably got it from Blue Star parents.’ They’re people who lost a child in battle.” Former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, October 8.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that the indigenous peoples of the Americas “sacrificed” their leaders “as an offering to the gods” during epidemics.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Eight Persistent COVID-19 Myths and Why People Believe Them
From a human-made virus to vaccine conspiracy theories, we rounded up the most insidious false claims about the pandemic
-- Scientific American, October 12