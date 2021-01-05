The Infodemic: COVID-19 Tests Weren't Patented Years Ago

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A testing method for COVID-19 was patented in 2015 and 2017.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Posts claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine is changing people into man-eaters.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: opIndia

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID-19 Scams: How They Work and How to Avoid Them

While some people are focused on COVID-19 and ways to get through the pandemic, scammers are looking for new ways to profit.

-- Trend Micro Check, December 30