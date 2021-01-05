The Infodemic: COVID-19 Tests Weren't Patented Years Ago

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: A testing method for COVID-19 was patented in 2015 and 2017.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Posts claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine is changing people into man-eaters.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: opIndia
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
COVID-19 Scams: How They Work and How to Avoid Them
While some people are focused on COVID-19 and ways to get through the pandemic, scammers are looking for new ways to profit.
-- Trend Micro Check, December 30