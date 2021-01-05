The Infodemic: COVID-19 Tests Weren't Patented Years Ago

January 05, 2021
People queue for COVID-19 testing at a mass screening centre at Charlton Athletic Football Club as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2021.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A testing method for COVID-19 was patented in 2015 and 2017.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Circulating on social media: Posts claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine is changing people into man-eaters.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: opIndia

 

