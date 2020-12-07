The Infodemic: COVID-19 Vaccines Don't Contain Tiny Robots, Computers

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine in Binghamton, N.Y.
Claim: The presence of lipid nanoparticles in a COVID-19 vaccine means it could contain small robots or computers.

Verdict: False

Circulating on social media: Video claiming to show a large funeral procession in Gujarat for an Indian politician who died after contracting Covid-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Despite promise, few in US adopting COVID-19 exposure apps
Fewer than half of U.S. states and territories — 18 in total — have made such technology widely available. And according to a data analysis by The Associated Press, the vast majority of Americans in such locations haven’t activated the tool.
-- Associated Press, December 6

Federal hospital data system falters at tracking pandemic
Science examination ... found the HHS data for three important values in Wisconsin hospitals—beds filled, intensive care unit (ICU) beds filled, and in-patients with COVID-19—often diverge dramatically from those collected by the other federal source, from state-supplied data, and from the apparent reality on the ground.
-- Science, December 4

