The Infodemic: Effect of Cat Ownership on COVID Immunity Unproven

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Cat owners have a reduced chance of contracting COVID-19.

Verdict: No Proof Yet

Read the full story at: Lead Stories

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in their guidelines suggested using Ivermectin drug as preventive medication against COVID-19.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: The Logical Indian