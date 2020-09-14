The Infodemic: Effect of Cat Ownership on COVID Immunity Unproven

By Polygraph
September 14, 2020 03:29 PM
FILE - Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan, Feb. 25, 2015.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

 

Claim: Cat owners have a reduced chance of contracting COVID-19.

Verdict: No Proof Yet

Read the full story at: Lead Stories

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in their guidelines suggested using Ivermectin drug as preventive medication against COVID-19.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: The Logical Indian

