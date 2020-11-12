The Infodemic: Effectiveness of Masks With Antiviral Coating Unknown

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Masks with antiviral coating offer more protection.
Verdict: Unsubstantiated
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: The headline in a Burmese-language blog post – shared on Facebook – claims that the World Health Organization (WHO) "has designated Russian made vaccine as COVID-19 vaccine."
Verdict: Misleading
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
New Type of Test May Better Discern Immunity to the Coronavirus
The test detects the response of T cells to the virus — an arm of the immune system that may be just as important as antibodies to preventing reinfection.
-- New York Times, November 10
One in five COVID-19 patients develop mental illness within 90 days - study
Study finds 20% of those infected diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days.
-- Reuters, November 9