The Infodemic: Effectiveness of Masks With Antiviral Coating Unknown

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.​

Daily Debunk

Claim: Masks with antiviral coating offer more protection.

Verdict: Unsubstantiated

Read the full story at: The Associated Press

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: The headline in a Burmese-language blog post – shared on Facebook – claims that the World Health Organization (WHO) "has designated Russian made vaccine as COVID-19 vaccine."

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

New Type of Test May Better Discern Immunity to the Coronavirus​

The test detects the response of T cells to the virus — an arm of the immune system that may be just as important as antibodies to preventing reinfection.

-- New York Times, November 10

One in five COVID-19 patients develop mental illness within 90 days - study

Study finds 20% of those infected diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days.

-- Reuters, November 9