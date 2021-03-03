The Infodemic: mRNA Vaccines Aren't Killing People

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The mRNA vaccines for coronavirus could halve the population in five years by killing most people who receive them.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that Israel is implementing an internal COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: USA Today

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID-19: Schools for more than 168 million children globally have been completely closed for almost a full year, says UNICEF

UNICEF unveils ‘Pandemic Classroom’ at United Nations Headquarters in New York to call attention to the need for governments to prioritize the reopening of schools.

-- UNICEF, March 2