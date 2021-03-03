The Infodemic: mRNA Vaccines Aren't Killing People

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The mRNA vaccines for coronavirus could halve the population in five years by killing most people who receive them.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that Israel is implementing an internal COVID-19 vaccine passport.
Verdict: True
Read the full story at: USA Today
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
COVID-19: Schools for more than 168 million children globally have been completely closed for almost a full year, says UNICEF
UNICEF unveils ‘Pandemic Classroom’ at United Nations Headquarters in New York to call attention to the need for governments to prioritize the reopening of schools.
-- UNICEF, March 2