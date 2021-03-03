The Infodemic: mRNA Vaccines Aren't Killing People

By Polygraph
March 03, 2021 04:21 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a…
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The mRNA vaccines for coronavirus could halve the population in five years by killing most people who receive them.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that Israel is implementing an internal COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: USA Today

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID-19: Schools for more than 168 million children globally have been completely closed for almost a full year, says UNICEF
UNICEF unveils ‘Pandemic Classroom’ at United Nations Headquarters in New York to call attention to the need for governments to prioritize the reopening of schools.
-- UNICEF, March 2

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph