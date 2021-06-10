The Infodemic: Red Cross Isn't Refusing Blood Donations From Vaccinated People

June 10, 2021 04:26 PM
FILE - Bags of donated blood are seen at a blood-donation drive organized by the Rotary club and Uganda Blood Transfusion Services in City Square, Kampala, Uganda, Sept. 19, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: The American Red Cross is refusing blood donations from people who have received COVID-19 vaccines.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

Circulating on social media: Videos suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines cause catatonia.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

