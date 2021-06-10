The Infodemic: Red Cross Isn't Refusing Blood Donations From Vaccinated People

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The American Red Cross is refusing blood donations from people who have received COVID-19 vaccines.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Check Your Fact
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Videos suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines cause catatonia.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Why India’s Second COVID Surge Is So Much Worse Than the First
Large gatherings and much more lenient restrictions have allowed the virus to spread at devastating levels.
-- Scientific American, June 9