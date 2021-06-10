The Infodemic: Red Cross Isn't Refusing Blood Donations From Vaccinated People

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The American Red Cross is refusing blood donations from people who have received COVID-19 vaccines.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Videos suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines cause catatonia.

​Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Why India’s Second COVID Surge Is So Much Worse Than the First

Large gatherings and much more lenient restrictions have allowed the virus to spread at devastating levels.

-- Scientific American, June 9