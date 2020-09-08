The Infodemic: Why Lenient Lockdown Strategies Are Problematichttps://www.voltron.voanews.com/node/add/article#edit-group-article-content

By Polygraph
September 08, 2020 11:39 AM
People visit the Raslambshovsparken Park in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday April 18, 2020.
FILE-People visit the Raslambshovsparken Park in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday April 18, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"The Victorian [Victoria state, Australia] branch of Pauline Hanson's One Nation [political party] says we should follow the COVID-19 approach of Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan. Here's why that's problematic." RMIT ABC Fact Check, August 27.

 

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that holding your breath helps test for COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus and the Flu: A Looming Double Threat
The two could come together, making things worse—or our new hygiene habits may actually reduce the flu’s spread
-- Scientific American, September 6

Children Across Europe Are Going Back to School. Here's How 3 Countries Are Managing It
Around the world, students are returning to school as countries experiment with new educational models and social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
-- Time, September 2

