Israel Lifts Its Mask Mandate on Sunday

With nearly 60% of its population receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine, Israel is lifting its requirement Sunday to wear masks outdoors. The mask mandate remains in place, however, for enclosed spaces.

Beginning April 24, France will require all travelers from Brazil to quarantine for 10 days.

Brazil has 13.9 million COVID cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Only the U.S. and India have more cases, at 31.6 million and 14.5 million, respectively.

More than 371,000 people have died in Brazil from COVID, Johns Hopkins reported. The U.S. is the only place that has more COVID deaths, at 566,893.

On Sunday, India reported 261,500 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24-hour period.

On Saturday, the worldwide COVID death toll surpassed 3 million.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week the weekly number of new cases has more than doubled over the past two months, approaching the highest infection rate seen since the pandemic began.

He said the infection numbers began to rise steadily in February, following six consecutive weeks of decline.