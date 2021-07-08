COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Formally Declares New COVID-19 State of Emergency for Tokyo Through Olympics

By VOA News
Updated July 08, 2021 06:15 AM
People pose for photo with the Olympics Rings display at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP…
People pose for a photo with the Olympics Rings display at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, July 8, 2021.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has formally declared a new state of emergency for Tokyo due to the rise of new COVID-19 cases in the capital city.   

The new decree will take effect next Monday, July 12 and last until August 22 — a period that will cover the duration of the Tokyo Olympics, which will take place between July 23 and August 8. 

The new state of emergency will likely prompt the government to either scale back the number of spectators allowed to witness Olympics events to 5,000 people, or ban them altogether. Olympic organizers announced just last month that it would allow just 10,000 people, or 50% of a venue’s capacity, at all events, despite advice from health experts that banning all spectators was the “least risky” option.  

Foreign spectators have already been banned from attending the Olympics.  

Local and national government officials along with Olympic and Paralympic officials will make a final decision Thursday or Friday about allowing spectators after meeting with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.  Bach arrived in Tokyo Thursday and immediately entered a mandatory three-day quarantine period.   

Tokyo and several other prefectures shifted last month from a state of emergency imposed in April into “quasi-emergency” measures that are set to expire Sunday, July 11.  

However, Japan is coping with a fourth wave of new infections and a slow vaccination campaign that has left just 15% of all Japanese citizens fully inoculated. Tokyo reported 920 new infections Wednesday, its highest numbers since May.  

The surge has already affected two traditional Olympic events. Tokyo’s metropolitan government announced Wednesday that it will move the iconic Olympic torch relay off the city’s public roads; relay runners will instead carry the torch out of public view to private torch-lighting ceremonies across Tokyo after the Olympic symbol arrives Friday.   

In addition, Olympic organizers will request that the public not gather on the streets to witness the marathon races when they are staged in the final days of the games. 

The Tokyo Olympics are set to take place after a one-year postponement as the novel coronavirus pandemic began spreading across the globe. The current surge prompted staunch public opposition against going through with the Olympics, including a prominent group of medical professionals that urged Suga to call off the games.   

  

This report includes information from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters. 

 

 

Related Stories

Pedestrians wearing protective masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk in front of the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, July 7, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Case Surge Forces Olympic Torch Relay Off Tokyo’s Public Streets
Olympic organizers will also request fans not to gather on streets to witness marathon races as decision nears on imposing further restrictions on attendance at events
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/07/2021 - 01:32 PM
In this June 19, 2021 photo, Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's 100…
USA
No Relay: Banned Sprinter Richardson Left Off Olympic Team
She tested positive for marijuana
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/06/2021 - 08:10 PM
A German athlete, wearing face mask, walks past the Olympic rings display on their arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo.
East Asia Pacific
Japan Considers Plan to Limit Spectators at Olympics Opening Ceremony
Asahi Shimbun newspaper says idea is part of larger plan that would also include banning visitors from attending events at large venues and at night
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/06/2021 - 04:20 AM
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Doha - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - May 3, 2019 South Africa's Caster…
Arts & Culture
Semenya Misses Tokyo, May be Forced out of Olympics for Good 
Her future ambitions depend on a final, long-shot legal appeal of the testosterone rules or transforming from the world’s dominant middle-distance runner into a successful long-distance athlete
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 07/04/2021 - 08:01 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Accuses Australia of Meddling in Papua New Guinea Vaccination Efforts

Map of Bougainville Papua New Guinea
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Formally Declares New COVID-19 State of Emergency for Tokyo Through Olympics

People pose for photo with the Olympics Rings display at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Korea on Verge of Major Lockdown, Amid Infection Spikes

People queue in line to wait for coronavirus testing at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 7,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Pandemic Hammered Minorities, Self-employed, Study Finds

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London
Africa

Uganda Loses 37 Health Workers to COVID-19 

A couple wait for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Butanda Health Centre III in Western Uganda, Tuesday, April 27, 2021…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power